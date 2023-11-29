Canadians Can Receive Payments From These Government Benefits & Credits This December
You could be eligible for hundreds of dollars.
The current state of the economy has many Canadians feeling financially strained. The rising cost of living including groceries, rent and day-to-day necessities has skyrocketed exponentially, leaving many families across Canada, especially low-income families, struggling to make ends meet.
For those seeking extra income or financial aid, there are loads of federal and provincial benefits and credits going out this December 2023. It is important to confirm your qualification for various federal and provincial programs, as you might be eligible to receive financial assistance through government credits and benefits this December.
Some of the credits disbursed in Canada this month encompass the Canada Pension Plan, the Canada Child Benefit, the Quebec Pension Plan, the Veterans Disability Plan and the Ontario Trillium Benefit, among others.
Here's everything you need to know regarding upcoming government payments:
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada child benefit is a tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families who require additional help with the cost of raising children. The benefit payment may also include the child disability benefit and any other related provincial or territorial financial programs, per the CRA.
To be eligible for the Canada child benefit, you must meet the following requirements:
- You live with a child under 18 years old
- You are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of the child
- You are a resident of Canada for tax purposes
- You or your spouse or common-law partner is a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, a protected person or registered under the Indian Act
So, just how much can you receive from the Canada child benefit? The maximum amount for each child is $619.75 per month for kids under six years old and $522.91 per month for kids between 6 and 17 years old. The benefit is calculated based on your income.
Payment Date: December 13, 2023
Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB)
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is a consolidated payment that combines the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, and the Ontario Sales Tax Credit, following the guidelines set by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Typically, OTB entitlements, based on the information provided in your 2022 tax return, are disbursed in 12 monthly installments.
Administered by the CRA on behalf of the Province of Ontario, these payments are generally scheduled for the 10th of each month, with certain exceptions outlined by the CRA. Established and funded by the Province of Ontario, the OTB program functions as a financial support system for eligible individuals.
Payment Date: December 8, 2023
Quebec Pension Plan
The Québec Pension Plan (QPP) is a mandatory public insurance program designed for individuals aged 18 and older, whose yearly earnings from employment exceed $3,500. Its primary objective is to offer fundamental financial security to individuals employed in Québec and their dependents in the case of retirement, death, or disability, per Revenu Quebec.
For those who collect monthly, the pension will generally be paid on the last working day of the month.
Payment Date: December 28, 2023
Shelter Allowance Program
The Shelter Allowance Program aims to help low-income individuals and families in Quebec who find themselves spending too much of their income on housing. For the period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, the program provides $100, $150 or $170 in financial assistance per month to eligible individuals.
Shelter Allowance payments are usually sent by cheque or direct deposit within the first five days of each month.
Solidarity Tax Credit
The solidarity tax credit serves as a refundable tax credit designed for low-income families. The calculation of this credit for the period spanning from July 2023 to June 2024 is contingent upon your financial circumstances as of December 31, 2022.
The frequency of payment is contingent upon the determined amount of the credit. If the credit totals $240 or less, it will be disbursed as a lump sum in July 2023. Alternatively, if the credit falls within the range of more than $241 but less than $799, it will be distributed in quarterly installments in July and October 2023, as well as in January and April 2024.
If the credit is $800 or more, it will be paid in monthly instalments, from July 2023 to June 2024. To qualify for this credit, you need to file your income tax return and fulfill all the relevant criteria, per Revenu Québec
Payment Date: December 5, 2023
BC Income Assistance
The BC Income Assistance program is meant to provide financial support for those transitioning to employment or who are unable to work and are struggling to meet their basic needs.
Per the BC provincial website, you may be eligible if you find yourself in any of these situations:
- You’re out of work or not earning enough to meet your basic needs
- You’re waiting for other sources of money to arrive
- You can't work at all
- You urgently need food, shelter or medical attention
In order to qualify for income assistance programs, you must exhaust all other sources of income first and meet all of the required eligibility criteria.
Payment Date: December 20, 2023
Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS)
The Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program aims to assist individuals in fulfilling their essential requirements as they work towards achieving greater self-sufficiency and independence to the best of their capabilities.
Employing a comprehensive income strategy, SIS extends monthly financial assistance to individuals and families, covering shelter and basic necessities. This approach acknowledges additional income sources, such as part-time employment, federal benefits, and income tax refunds, while also offering enhanced exemptions for earned income.
Payment Date: December 20 (by mail) and December 28 (direct deposit)
Veteran Disability Pension
The Veteran Disability Pension plan is a tax-exempt financial payment aimed at promoting well-being. A disability benefit is determined by the connection of your condition to your service (entitlement) and the severity of the condition, taking into account its influence on your quality of life (assessment).
Eligibility for a disability benefit is extended to individuals falling into one of the following categories:
- Member or Veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces,
- Current or former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP),
- A veteran of the Second World War or Korean War (including Merchant Navy),
- Specific civilians who served in the Second World War.
Payment Date: December 21, 2023
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is a monthly taxable benefit intended to supplement your income upon retirement. If eligible, you will receive this pension for the entirety of your life. To qualify, you need to:
- Be at least 60 years old
- Have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP
It's essential to note that CPP payments are not automatic; you must submit an application. Applying in advance of your desired pension start date is recommended, per the CRA.
The monthly amount Canadians receive is determined by the average earnings throughout their working life, their contributions to the CPP, and the age at which they choose to start their CPP retirement pension. Contributions are based on your earnings.
While the standard age to initiate the pension is 65, you have the option to start receiving it as early as 60 or as late as 70.
Payment Date: December 20, 2023
