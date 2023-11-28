Dozens Of Montreal Companies Ranked Among The Top Growing Businesses In Canada
35 Montreal companies made the cut.
When it comes to some of the top-growing businesses in Canada, Montreal is home to dozens of the best companies across the country.
The Globe & Mail released its fifth annual report and ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, and a total of 35 Montreal companies managed to make the list.
The Canadian publication evaluated companies based on the most recent fiscal year for which financial statements were available. In some cases, companies were evaluated on calendar years rather than fiscal. Entries were accepted up until May 2023 and companies must be Canadian-run and have at least $2 million in annual sales to be eligible.
The data is then combined to craft the report, which was first launched in 2019. The 2023 ranking includes a total of 425 businesses representing a vast array of products and services, including healthcare, private equity financing, and clothing and accessories.
When it came to the top growing companies in Montreal, Western Freight Solutions Ltd. was the very first Montreal-based company to appear on the list, ranking 43rd overall. The supply chain company has only eight employees and brought in a 2022 revenue of $25 to $50 million, marking a 764% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.
Dialogue was next, ranking 53rd overall. Montreal-based companies including Latitude (56), Vention (64), Lightspeed (69), and Cook It (75) all mandated to make the top 100.
Goalcast, Fabrik8 and Talent.com were a few other Montreal businesses to have made the 2023 ranking.
Wondering which Canadian companies came out on top? Here's the complete top 10 of the top growing businesses in Canada, per The Globe & Mail:
- Subterra Renewables Inc. — Toronto
- Salt XC — Toronto
- Westcore Logistics Ltd. — Surrey
- UniUni — Richmond
- Blade Air — North York
- DealMaker — Toronto
- Amplify Logistics Group — Mississauga
- Noibu — Ottawa
- The Sales Factory — Toronto
- Dr. Phone Fix — Edmonton
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.