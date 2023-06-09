Quebec Porn Star Hélène Boudreau Is Hosting A Contest To Be A High School Student’s Prom Date
Talk about a night to remember!
Prom season is upon us, and the event itself and the planning behind it can be hella stress-inducing. From buying tickets, finding the perfect outfit, securing the limo, and booking a hotel, all the way to hashing out after-prom details, the chaos can sometimes overshadow the glitz and the glam of it all. Well, for those looking to really make a mark at their high school prom, you can strut in alongside none other than Hélène Boudreau.
The OnlyFans tycoon took to her social media on June 9 to share that she will be hosting a VIP prom experience for a lucky student in Quebec. Boudreau won't just be your date, but she'll also cover the cost of your outfit, transport, prom preparation and a photographer. Imagine walking in, decked to the nines, all while locking arms with the UQAM girl herself? Talk about a night to remember.
In a hilarious video post promoting the prom contest, a student (played by Quebec YouTuber Jay Fortin) is seen sitting down for dinner when his parents ask him how final exams and prom season are going. When the question of who he'll be taking to prom comes up, he mentions Hélène's name, prompting his parents to panic. While the scene ended up being a dream for Fortin's character, Boudreau attending your 2023 prom could be a reality.
The contest, which Boudreau made clear is open to all genders, will include the OnlyFans star as your date, a car of your choice, a tux or gown, prom prep, a photographer and more. "Share this story and tag a person you might know who graduates this year and get a chance to see la Fille de l’UQAM appear at your prom. Everything paid for on the day of your dreams," Boudreau wrote on Instagram.
The contest will take place over the next 12 days, with Boudreau attending the winner's prom on June 22 or 23, 2023, depending on the event date.
Now, Boudreau is certainly no stranger to attending prom. The XXX content creator was asked to a prom in 2022 and happily accepted. Boudreau shared the experience online, where she documented meeting her date's parents, posing for pics, and driving off into the night in none other than a Lamborghini. And it appears as if she's now set on turning her charitable efforts into an annual tradition.
Boudreau said ever since last year's prom stint, she's received loads of requests from graduating students across the province to be their date this upcoming season, sparking the idea behind this year's prom contest.
The comments praised Boudreau's marketing skills, with many saying attending prom alongside her is reason enough to graduate. "It makes you want to graduate," one person wrote. Another commented that they would be going back to school.
While Boudreau sported a stunning red sequin gown in the promo video, it's uncertain what she'll wear the night of. However, it's safe to say her ensemble will likely garner second and third looks, and one lucky winner will be the first to set their eyes on her.
Good luck!
Hélène Boudreau VIP Prom Contest
Contest: A prom night alongside Boudreau with all expenses paid (car, outfit, prom prep, photographer and more)
When: June 22 - 23, 2023
Who Can Enter: Any 2023 graduating student across Quebec
Contest Rules: You must share Boudreau's IG prom reel on your Stories and tag yourself or a person who is graduating in the comments below the reel.