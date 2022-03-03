Trending Topics

A WestJet Sale Has Cheap Flights From Montreal To Paris For $304 & Cancun For $284

Now that Canada's border measures have changed, it's the perfect time to take a vacation! Luckily, WestJet announced it is offering a sale on flights in celebration of its 26th birthday. The sale allows you to travel to an array of destinations including Mexico, France, England, and within Canada, too.

If you were looking for a sign to travel, this is it! With this sale, you can fly to Paris for as little as $303. Yes, Paris for $303.

If France isn't really your vibe, then pay a visit to Big Ben or Queen Elizabeth II herself with a trip to London for $285.

The WestJet sale is also offering cheap flights to both Mexico and Florida if you're looking for some warmer flare.

You can book a one-way ticket to Cancun for $284 or head over to Orlando for $229, or Fort Lauderdale for $201. Who doesn't love a little fun in the sun without having to break the bank?

WestJet is also offering an array of cheap domestic flights from Montreal. If you've fancied a visit to Vancouver for a while now, you can do so with a base fare of $245. You can also cross the Canadian Rockies or Lake Louise off your bucket list with a trip to Calgary for $179.

You can also take advantage of a sweet deal to fly to Toronto for $57. Girls trip? Boys trip? Weekend getaway? Why not!

In order to snag these stellar deals, you must book by March 7, 2022, at 11:59 p.m., and travel between now and December 15, 2022.

Note that these are base fares and do not include a return trip or any additional costs and fees for baggage and seat selection.

Bon voyage!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

