The CRA Is Hiring "Investigators" & The Job Pays Up To $107,000
Who's up to fight a little financial crime?
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is currently on the lookout for "investigators" across Canada and the salary pays up to $107,000.
If you've been looking to get your hands on a Government of Canada job, then perhaps this is just what you've been searching for.
The CRA is looking to fill the role of "Investigator (Criminal Investigations)" for candidates located across the country. However, the CRA is primarily staffing their offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, and of course, Montreal.
The annual salary for the investigator position ranges from $88,261 to $107,249.
Per the CRA job listing, key duties for the investigator position include:
- Conducting investigations into financial schemes of taxpayers suspected of tax evasion in complex cases of domestic tax fraud schemes, with a forensic approach, employing current and/or innovative investigative techniques and tools.
- Conducting research and forensic financial analysis to establish proof of tax offences and to document and prove beyond a reasonable doubt any fraudulent schemes detected.
- Establishing the theory of proof, conducting interviews, evaluating witnesses, procuring, preserving and weighing all evidence and defences to determine whether a criminal prosecution recommendation is warranted and preparing a prosecution report including recommendations to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC).
In order to be eligible for this position with the CRA, candidates must be living in Canada or be a Canadian living abroad, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the CRA's minimum education standard required for the AU-Auditing group.
Experience in areas relating to internal and external audits, forensics, and investigations into financial fraud and criminal investigations is necessary.
The deadline to apply is June 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
