The National Bank Is Hiring Remote Positions That Pay $21/Hour & You Don't Need A Degree
Expect a PAID seven-week training period.
Telecommuting has undoubtedly become a preferred method of work for many in recent years. If you're looking for a job that lets you work from home, take note that the National Bank of Canada is hiring remote positions in Quebec.
The company is on the hunt for full-time, permanent customer service agents and it comes with a pretty sweet salary. The position currently pays $21 per hour, however, agents are eligible for two raises in the first year, allowing the hourly rate to possibly go up to $23 per hour.
National Bank's customer care call centre is open from 6:00 a.m. until midnight, so there are loads of time slots for employees to fill, allowing you to select a work schedule that best fits your work-from-home needs.
The role requires candidates working in the customer service department to answer calls from clients and assist them as needed. This can mean helping customers with anything from offering account solutions, assisting them with banking applications and directing clients to the correct resources, to name a few.
In order to be eligible, applicants must have a high school diploma, experience in customer service and be able to speak and write in both English and French.
In addition to a competitive salary, the National Bank of Canada also offers its employees various benefits. These include a health and wellness program, flexible group insurance, a defined benefit pension plan, three weeks of holiday available without a required probation wait time, and the possibility of evening and weekend bonuses, among many others.
The company does require candidates to undergo a seven-week paid training that is also offered remotely, so there really is never a reason to go into the office.
If you're eligible and wish to apply, the deadline to do so is July 17, 2022.
National Bank Customer Service Agents
Salary: $21 per hour
Company: The National Bank of Canada
Address: Remote
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.