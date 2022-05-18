The Top 10 Netflix Canada TV Shows Streaming Right Now
What have you been binging lately? 🍿📺
Netflix Canada has been dropping hit series after series, and we aren't the slightest bit mad about it.
While the streaming platform may have hiked up its prices this year, it's safe to say it's also increased the quality of television shows to choose from.
Following the release of countless new Netflix shows this month, viewers have been binge-watching countless series that they can't keep their eyes off of — and we don't blame 'em.
Netflix Canada recently released its most-streamed TV shows from May 9 to May 15 and if you haven't watched some of them yet, then you know what to do!
From comedy to drama and reality shows, all the way to shocking documentaries — the current roster of must-watch shows is certainly not to be missed.
So, grab your popcorn and binge-watch away!
Ozark: Season 4
Netflix Description: "A financial advisor drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss."
Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and many more.
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1
Netflix Description: "Sidelines after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career and his trademark Lincoln when he takes on a murder case."
Cast: Manuel-Garcia Rulfo, Never Campbell, Becky Newton, Angus Simpson, Jazz Reycoll and more.
The Circle: Season 4
Netflix Description: "Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000."
Host: Michelle Buteau
Welcome To Eden: Season 1
Netflix Description: "A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the tempting paradise they find waiting for them holds dangerous secrets and entrapments."
Cast: Amaia Aberasturi, Tomy Aguilera, Diego Garisa, Berta Castañé, Albert Baró, and more.
Bling Empire: Season 2
Netflix Description: "Follow LA's wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series."
Cast: Christine Chiu, Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Kane Lim, Jaime Xie, Dorothy Wang and more.
Selling Sunset: Season 5
Netflix Description: "The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."
Cast: Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim.
Grace & Frankie: Season 7
Netflix Description: "They're not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."
Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston and more.
Meltdown: Three Mile Island: Season 1
Netflix Description: "Insiders recount the events, controversies and lingering effects of the accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania."
Bridgerton: Season 2
Netflix Description: "The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels."
Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Phoebe Dynevor, and more.
The Pentaverate: Season 1
Netflix Description: "After influencing global events for centuries, a secret society faces a dangerous threat from within. Can a Canadian reporter save them — and the world?"
Cast: Mike Myers, Lydia West, Richard McCabe, Kim Jeong, Debi Mazar and more.