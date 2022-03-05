This Home For Sale Near Montreal Makes Us Want To Ditch The City Life For The Countryside
There's no denying the magic of Montreal, but sometimes the hustle and bustle of city life is enough for someone to just want to up and move to the countryside. Well, it seems as if this might be the ideal chalet-style home to do just that. Located only an hour outside of Montreal, this Bromont property offers you the perfect escape surrounded by nature for $2,450,000.
The four-bedroom and three-bathroom home is for sale through Martin Rouleau and Engel & Völkers and sits on a whopping 88,000-square-foot lot. The architectural masterpiece is the ultimate modern-day log cabin that allows you to take in the fresh crisp air and sounds of the nearby river.
Outdoor seating on the property; Right: an outdoor grill and patio set.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The exterior of the home is absolutely breathtaking and offers an array of seating areas for you to relax on. There's also an outdoor grill and patio set, which is perfect for those summertime barbecues.
The large windows bring in tons of light, illuminating the stunning modern interior.
Living spaces in the home.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The Bromont property comes with a fireplace located in the primary living room to keep you nice and toasty during the colder months. There's also a separate living space with floor-to-ceiling windows that give you a sensational and unobstructed view of the great outdoors.
The home's kitchen; Right: the dining area.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The gorgeous open concept kitchen has its own dining room, natural-wood cabinetry and state-of-the-art appliances. The kitchen also has a beautiful quartz central island with breakfast seating, making it the ideal area for cooking up a storm.
There's also a separate dining area in the solarium, which brings in loads of light and offers views of the vibrant tree line.
A bedroom in the home; Right: An ensuite bathroom.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The house has a total of four bedrooms, three of which are on the lower level and are both spacious and beautifully decorated. The primary bedroom is located on the upper storey and captures the modern and luxe essence of the home.
Attached is your very own ensuite bathroom, with a glass shower and separate tub to soak all your worries away. Additionally, the primary bedroom has its own walk-in closet, which is truly the cherry on top of the already breathtaking bedroom.
The home as seen from above.Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The property also has its own cinema room, gym, and loads of entertainment space — including a second kitchen on the lower level.
Located only steps away from a river, and far from the road, you will be totally immersed in nature. There's a separate storage shed, and a driveway that can accommodate a number of cars, which is in addition to the double car integrated garage.
Living here will certainly have you feeling at ease, making it a quintessential home for year-round relaxation.
Modern cabin-style home for sale in Bromont
The exterior of the home.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
Price: $2,450,000
Address: 380, rue de la Mitis, Bromont, QC