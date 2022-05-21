17 Quebec Regions Are Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch With A Risk Of Tornadoes
"This is a dangerous situation that can cause fatal injuries," Environment Canada said.
The Quebec weather forecast isn't looking too great! If you were expecting hot and humid days for summer, then think again because Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for 17 areas across the province.
In addition to the severe rainfall and thunderstorms, Environment Canada has also indicated the possible risk of tornadoes forming, so here's everything you need to know.
"Conditions are conducive to the formation of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes this afternoon. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible. This is a dangerous situation with the potential to cause fatal injuries," warns Environment Canada in its alert.
Here are the areas under storm watch:
- Beauce
- Charlevoix
- Drummondville - Bois-Francs
- Estrie
- Haute-Gatineau-Lièvre-Papineau
- Kamouraska- Rivière-du-Loup- Trois-Pistole
- Lachute - Saint-Jérôme
- Lanaudière
- Laurentides
- Mauricie
- Montmagny - L'Islet
- Montréal métropolitain - Laval
- parc du Mont-Tremblant - Saint-Michel-des-Saints
- Québec
- Témiscouata
- vallée du Richelieu - Saint-Hyacinthe
- Vaudreuil-Soulanges- Huntingdon
In the event of a tornado, Environment Canada has listed what to do to remain calm and stay as safe as possible.
"Go indoors, to the lowest level room, away from windows and outside walls, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or indoor closet. If you are in a vehicle, mobile home, tent, trailer or other temporary shelter, take refuge in a solid building if you can. As a last resort, lie down on the ground in a low place and protect your head from flying objects," the government says.
According to The Weather Network, winds could reach up to 70km/h in some Quebec areas. In addition to thunderstorm and tornado risks, the province is set to expect quite a bit of rain come Monday.
The Weather Network has also stated that "Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes this afternoon. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.