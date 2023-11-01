Igloofest Dropped Its 2024 Lineup With Top DJs & Free Day-Time Events
Tickets go on sale November 3.
Frigid temperatures and snow in Montreal signal the arrival of one of the city's hottest festivals: Igloofest. From January 18 to February 10, this year’s edition promises a lineup of electronic music legends and local talent that will have attendees dancing the cold away.
Diplo, The Blaze, REZZ, Armin van Buuren, and Eric Prydz are just a few names that will grace Igloofest stages. The festival's opener will see Marc Rebillet and Partiboi69 setting the tone for the days ahead.
As the event kicks off on the Sapporo stage, attendees can expect an eclectic mix of performances. REZZ's entrancing bass, NTO and Joachim Pastor's rhythmic melodies, Stephan Bodzin's hypnotic minimal techno, and Diplo's signature genre-blending sets are just the tip of the iceberg. The festival continues with 100 Gecs, the iconic Eric Prydz, and a ton of other artists lighting up subsequent weekends.
Not to be overshadowed by international acts, Montreal's local talent is a pivotal part of the IGLOOFEST experience. La Rama collective, House of Youth, Pep Rally, Chippy Nonstop, and more will showcase the EDM sounds the city has to offer.
The night isn’t over after the main events, with Après-Ski evenings announced by the end of this month. Daytime family-friendly activities are on the program with Igloofête taking place every Saturday in the Old Port free of charge. And if that wasn't enough, Igloofest Québec is gearing up for a return from March 7 to 9, 2024.
For those ready to brave the cold for some electrifying music, Igloofest tickets will be available starting Friday, November 3 at 11 a.m.
Igloofest 2024
When: January 18 to February 10
Where: Montreal Old Port