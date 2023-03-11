brunch montreal

A Restaurant 1 Hour From Montreal Offers A Decadent Brunch With Unlimited Mimosas For $55

The boozy brunch kicks off this month! 🥂

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
The Charcuterie platter at Le Lounge in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec, Right: The drinks offered at Le Lounge in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec.

The Charcuterie platter at Le Lounge in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec, Right: The drinks offered at Le Lounge in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec.

@leloungerestobar | Instagram

If you love brunch and love bottomless mimosas even more, then you just might want to check out resto-bar Le Lounge. The restaurant, only an hour from Montreal, is offering up a decadent brunch with unlimited mimosas for $55.

Located in Saint-Sauveur, Le Lounge is introducing a boozy brunch starting this March with a special menu, live music, and of course...bottomless mimosas.

For the very first edition of Le Lounge's 'Let's Get Boozy' brunch, the chef has created a total of four delish dishes including pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, a breakfast sandwich and other traditional breakfast platters — this way you can brunch to your heart (and tummy's) content.

With a live DJ, this brunch event is an ideal spot for the whole family, the main crew, or a romantic date.

The brunch will take place exclusively on Sundays. However, the resto is a must-try no matter what day of the week. Le Lounge is open from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. from Wednesday to Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Sundays and from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.

As this is a reservation-only brunch, you can book your table online starting at 11:30 a.m. on March 19, 2023.

Ok, so who's hungry?

Le Lounge

Price: $55 per person

Cuisine: Brunch every Sunday with unlimited mimosas

Address: 193, ave. de la Gare, Saint-Sauveur, QC

Website

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is a writer by day and reality TV binge-watcher by night. When he’s not cracking down on recalls, celeb news and discovering the best of the best foodie spots across Montreal, he can be found indulging in his love for new cuisines, reading and music, with Mariah Carey being his ultimate diva.
Recommended For You
Loading...