A Restaurant 1 Hour From Montreal Offers A Decadent Brunch With Unlimited Mimosas For $55
The boozy brunch kicks off this month! 🥂
If you love brunch and love bottomless mimosas even more, then you just might want to check out resto-bar Le Lounge. The restaurant, only an hour from Montreal, is offering up a decadent brunch with unlimited mimosas for $55.
Located in Saint-Sauveur, Le Lounge is introducing a boozy brunch starting this March with a special menu, live music, and of course...bottomless mimosas.
For the very first edition of Le Lounge's 'Let's Get Boozy' brunch, the chef has created a total of four delish dishes including pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, a breakfast sandwich and other traditional breakfast platters — this way you can brunch to your heart (and tummy's) content.
With a live DJ, this brunch event is an ideal spot for the whole family, the main crew, or a romantic date.
The brunch will take place exclusively on Sundays. However, the resto is a must-try no matter what day of the week. Le Lounge is open from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. from Wednesday to Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Sundays and from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.
As this is a reservation-only brunch, you can book your table online starting at 11:30 a.m. on March 19, 2023.
Le Lounge
Price: $55 per person
Cuisine: Brunch every Sunday with unlimited mimosas
Address: 193, ave. de la Gare, Saint-Sauveur, QC