An American Visiting Montreal Tried Tim Hortons & She Totally Loved It (VIDEO)
For many Canadians, Tim Hortons is the spot to get your morning coffee fix and satisfy your sweet tooth, and this American visiting Montreal would totally agree.
Montreal-based TikTok creator Cali welcomed her Texan pal, Jen, with open arms just in time for Montreal's first snowfall of the season. Considering winter has returned with a vengeance, what better way to tackle the cold than with a few of Timmies' most popular treats, right?
In a series of videos posted to Cali's TikTok account, Jen can be seen trying out a few Tim's delights — coffee, Timbits and two variations of the iced capp — and it's safe to say she had a spiritual awakening. That's the effect of Timmies for ya!
First up was a large double-double coffee. "It smells delicious," Jen said while opening the lid. After taking her first sip, it was clear she was a fan. "It's f*cking delicious," she said.
Next, was a regular iced capp. Sure, it might be a bit too chilly for an icy beverage, but sometimes the soul just needs a taste of that rich, cold and creamy coffee flavour, y'know?
After noting the paper straw, Jen took her very first sip and behold, she was in love. But what about an iced cap with a shot of espresso?
"Oh, Jesus. It's good!" Jen cried out after indulging in the espresso iced capp, which is really the only right reaction to have.
All that was left was none other than Tim Hortons timbits.
"Okay, the moment of truth. Go ahead," Cali started off.
After Jen was able to get a taste of what seemed like a honey-dipped Timbit, it was clear she would be a forever Timmies fan.
"It's really good," she said.
Now, with the release of Tim Hortons holiday menu, perhaps a few festive items will be next up on Jen's agenda.