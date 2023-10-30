A Mushroom Brand Sold Across Quebec Grocery Stores Has Been Recalled Due To Contamination
Health Canada is urging consumers from Quebec and Ontario to verify their groceries after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled an Enoki mushroom brand sold across the two eastern provinces. The class two recall was triggered by the CFIA and published by Health Canada on October 25, 2023. The recall involves the Lian Teng Champignon Énoki brand of enoki mushroom.
Details provided by Health Canada regarding the recalled food items are as follows:
- Lian Teng Champignon Énoki | 200 g | UPC 4 892742 010425 | Serial Number 692501
Lian Teng brand Champignon Énoki/enoki mushroom recalled by Health Canada.Health Canada
Per the Health Canada recall page, there have been "no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product."
While food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or appear spoiled it can still make you very sick. Per Health Canada, "symptoms [of Listeria contamination] can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, people may die." Furthermore, Health Canada recommends contacting your healthcare provider if you think you may have become sick from consuming the recalled mushroom product.
Health Canada also stated that those who do have the recalled product should "not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products." Additionally, any recalled item, including the affected Enoki mushrooms should be tossed out immediately or returned to the point of purchase.
