Health Canada Has Recalled These Veggie Nuggets Due To An Undeclared Ingredient
The affected product was sold throughout Quebec.
Associate Editor, MTL Blog
2h
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently removing a veggie food product from grocery store shelves due to an undeclared ingredient. The recall was triggered by CFIA test results and later flagged on September 16 over the following item:
- Viana — Veggie Cevapcici (200g)
The government agency stated that the "affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains almond which is not declared on the label."
The recalled veggie product has been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. According to the federal agency, it may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories.
While there have been no reported reactions or illnesses associated with the consumption of this food item, Health Canada is urging the public to check if they have the product and to not consume "recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation and verifying that the industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
If you do have the affected product, Health Canada says to not serve, sell, use, or distribute it and to either toss it away or return it to the point of purchase.
To report a food complaint or concern, you can notify Health Canada of any products that might pose a risk to health and safety by filling out this form.