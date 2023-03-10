Steamies Are A Montreal Specialty — Here's What Makes The Hot Dogs So Iconic
Wurst in the best way possible. 🌭
Montreal hot dogs aren't just an affordable late-night snack, they're also a local speciality — steamies, or steamé, are uniquely Quebecois. They're often smaller than steam-cooked hot dogs south of the border and topped with onions, relish, coleslaw and a tangy "secret" sauce that varies from vendor to vendor.
The street food dates back to the early 1940s when Montreal saw a period of rapid urbanization and many Quebecers moved to the city from rural areas to find work. Hot dog stands began to pop up, offering a convenient and inexpensive snack that could be eaten quickly and easily, which made them popular with factory workers.
Many vendors opted to steam their beef sausages because they could cook a large number of hot dogs thoroughly, evenly and efficiently. The cooking method also added a distinct texture and flavour, making the sausages juicier and more tender than a grilled hot dog. The popularity of steamies has stuck around and the snack is now a beloved part of Montreal's food culture.
You might also spot toasties, or toasté, on the menu of your local casse-croûte — a hot dog style with origins in Ontario. Unlike the steamie, which is traditionally served in a soft and fluffy steamed bun, toasties are typically served in a firmer grilled bun. The sausage is also grilled, which can add a slightly charred flavour to the meat.
In contrast, the water used to make steamies can be infused with seasonings, like garlic or onion, which adds a subtle flavour. However, the taste of the hot dog itself, and added toppings, provide that classic steamie taste. Most are made with natural casings, which gives them a distinct snap when bitten.
Toppings for steamies and toasties vary, but steamies tend to be served with a classic mix of ketchup, mustard, and relish, while toasties often feature more creative toppings like cheese or bacon.
There are a number of Montreal restaurants and food trucks that keep both traditions alive. Here are a few to check out:
Montreal Pool Room
Where: 1217, boul St-Laurent
Reason to try: This historic downtown snack bar has been serving hot dogs for over a century (since 1912) and serves the consistently best all-dressed steamies in the city topped with mustard, onions and coleslaw.
Décarie Hot Dog
Where: 953, boul Décarie
Reason to try: Located in Cote-des-Neiges, this classic diner has been serving steamies for over 50 years. You can get your hot dog with a variety of toppings, including chili, cheese and sauerkraut.
La Belle Province
Where: Multiple locations
Reason to try: This fast food chain is a popular destination for cheap fare and their hot dogs are a solid choice. With over a dozen locations across Montreal to pick from, it's easy to grab an affordable Belle Pro steamie topped with mustard, onions and coleslaw.
La Banquise
Where: 994, rue Rachel E.
Reason to try: This Plateau resto may be best known for its famous poutine, but it also offers a steamie topped with signature gravy and cheese curds, which makes for a tasty variation of two Montreal classic dishes.
Patati Patata
Where: 4177, boul St-Laurent (Plateau); 170, rue Jean-Talon Est (Atwater)
Reason to try: This versatile diner is well-known for its fries, but it also serves scrumptious steamies topped with onions and a special sauce. The hot dogs come with a side of coleslaw, which adds a refreshing crunch and a hint of sweetness.