Montreal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Lets You Build Your Own Pho & The Bowls Are Massive
The food was un-pho-gettable.
There are many options for a good bowl of pho in Montreal that will keep you both full and satisfied, with lively, affordable Vietnamese restaurants in practically every corner of the city. A new Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Ly Quoc Su, offers a more serene environment than many and a build-your-own-pho option without sacrificing anything on affordability or portion size — the bowls are massive.
Pho Ly Quoc Su officially opened its doors this August in Philips Square, right in the heart of downtown, and is serving up a BYOP concept (build-your-own-pho) along with loads of other satiating Vietnamese dishes including spring rolls, vermicelli bowls and of course, Vietnamese iced coffee.
As someone who ate religiously at Il Focolaio during my university days, Philips Square is by no means new territory for me, so I immediately noticed when a brand-new spot opened just beside the pizza joint, and I also noticed that this new Montreal restaurant was a pho spot.
While a hot bowl of soup isn't something I'd necessarily go for during the summertime, pho is in a league of its own and hits the spot every. single. time. Summer or fall, lunch or dinner, it's always the right time for pho, right?
I decided to pop into this new spot for a quick lunch and was instantly taken in by the decor and ambiance. My usual pho spot is effectively a hole in the wall with seating that has you touching shoulders and rubbing elbows with everyone else in the restaurant (which I believe is the way to truly enjoy authentic pho). However, I didn't mind the elevated experience whatsoever and both my tailbone and I were beyond happy to trade in the stool I normally sit in for a larger, cushioned chair at Pho Ly Quoc Su.
The two-story restaurant is also adorned with fresh flowers, gorgeous wood touches and lush greenery, including a stunning pink blossom tree that provides a sense of natural tranquillity.
That tranquillity is a bit of a theme. I sat down, noticing the favourable lighting, which was warm and relaxing, and the zen-like playlist that echoed throughout the eatery. Even the simple two-page menu follows the trend, offering up a curated selection of your classic Vietnamese favourites with no added fuss.
I decided to go for the grilled pork and shrimp spring rolls, BYOP and the pork vermicelli bowl. In my view these are the Viet staples that determine just how good a Vietnamese restaurant is — if they get these right, they know what they're doing. And Pho Ly Quoc Su is legit.
I ordered the beef pho with meatballs, and much like any pho spot, the soup came out quick and piping hot. Before adding in any sauces or extras, I had to give the broth a first taste and let me tell you, it touched my soul in ways nothing else has. You could instantly recognize notes of star anise, cinnamon, cloves and fennel seeds, which were only heightened when I added in a smidge of hoisin and Sriracha.
The thin slices of beef were tender and succulent while the rice noodles were perfectly cooked and didn't overtake the dish. With the added basil, a squeeze of zesty lime and a scattering of fresh bean sprouts, the pho had a lively contrast and offered a symphony of gentle, warm and soothing tastes, almost like a hug, that lingered with every slurp.
While I could dive face-first into a bowl of pho and only come up for air when I'm done, I still had spring rolls and a vermicelli bowl to finish, too. The two spring rolls ($8) were intricately assembled, wrapped in translucent rice paper and packed with shrimp, and crisp veggies including basil, bean sprouts and carrots that all provided a burst of freshness and crunch. The vermicelli noodles also added a comforting chew to the spring rolls and when matched with the hoisin-peanut dipping sauce, you've got a blend of savoury, nutty and slightly sweet notes that tickle your palate.
Next up was the pork vermicelli bowl ($18). Made up of pork, vermicelli noodles, cabbage, carrots and cilantro, the dish did not disappoint. The pork is cooked over charcoal and marinated to perfection, offering a smoky and slightly sweet essence to the dish. While the meat was tender and juicy, it was also crispy in some areas that received a bit of extra love from the grill.
The bowl then comes to life when you toss in the nuoc cham, a tangy fish sauce-based dressing. For those who like a nutty crunch, you can also add crushed peanuts to the bowl for the added texture.
To finish, I had to give the cafe sua da a try, because no visit to a Vietnamese restaurant is complete without an iced coffee.
Despite the mains taking my palate on an exquisite journey of tastes and textures, nothing comes close to the intensity of flavour the iced coffee provides. While I've had good cafe sua da before, this one revitalized me in ways words can't explain from the very first sip. From the ice-to-coffee ratio, the silhouette of the glass to the colour, I knew it was going to be a real good one.
The coffee is often dripped, filtered and infused into a glass of sweetened condensed milk, which acts as a rich foundation. Between the bitter coffee's strength and the velvety sweetness, the iced coffee at Pho Ly Quoc Su can be best described as a brief yet delightful escape from the ordinary. Not to mention it also kept me going for the remainder of the day, which is all I really ask of a cup of coffee.
Although I won't be abandoning my original pho spot, I will definitely be paying a visit to Philips Square more often, because if building my own pho tastes this good without breaking the bank, then I am all in.
Pho Ly Quoc Su
Where: 1219 rue Philips Square
Reason To Go: A new Vietnamese spot in Montreal's downtown core where you can build-your-own-pho for less than $20. While there, give the vermicelli bowls and spring rolls a try. Oh, and don't forget an iced coffee.