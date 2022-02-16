This Montreal Avocado Bar Just Opened & It’s Hoping To Guac Your World
This place is all you could avo want! 🥑
Did someone say fr-e-sh a-voca-do! With Quebec restaurants officially reopened, there's no better spot to fulfill all your avocado dreams than at Montreal's very first avocado bar, Avo Montreal.
Located in the Village, Avo Montreal opened their doors on February 16 and if you're someone who can't get enough avo in your life, then this spot seems as if they're ready to totally guac your world. See what we did there?
The avocado bar has an avo-tastic menu unlike anything you've seen before.
You'll be able to dive into some of their brilliantly curated avocado toasts, including their "Street Toast" made with breaded chicken, bacon, and cream cheese, or their ricotta and truffle honey recipe, called "Le préf de Charlotte".
Sounds good? Well, the deliciousness doesn't stop there. Avo Montreal also serves up a a mouth-watering menu full of wraps.
Whether you're feeling a smoke salmon, ricotta vibe, or want a vegetarian option such as their "Wrap In Love" made with fried eggplant, peppers, beet hummus, and feta, there's a lil something for everyone. Mmm...
The mastermind behind the whole concept? Chef Salvatore Armonia. The gourmet chef spoke with MTL Blog and shared his inspiration behind Avo Montreal. "I wanted to create an avocado bar because I love avocado! I also wanted to bring culinary novelties to Montreal," he said. And that he did!
The pop-up brekky, brunch and dinner spot has also got any of you cheese lovers out there covered. From their "Avo'B" sandwich made with provolone cheese, mushrooms, and bacon, to their traditional avocado grilled cheese, you really can't go wrong.
The cherry on top? Their dessert menu. The delectable choices include a slice of lemon, lime, chia seeds, berries and of course, avocado cream, or cottage cheese, berries, honey, granola and sweetened avo cream. Uh...yes please!
Menu items range from $7 to $16, so not only will you be giving your taste buds the avocado adventure they deserve, but you won't break the bank either. Win-win.
Avo Montreal
Price: 💸
Address: 1471, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you love avocado toast, then this is the spot for you. With their appetizing toasts, wraps, and sandwiches made with fresh and delicious ingredients, Avo Montreal is the spot to be.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.