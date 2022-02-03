The Montreal West Island Is Getting A New Fluffy, Gooey Italian Stuffed Donut Shop
Bomboloni Boss is opening a second location — and more could be on the way.
Bomboloni Boss, the Italian stuffed donut purveyor that became a lockdown sensation, is expanding to the Montreal West Island with a new location on autoroute 40 in Dorval. And this could be just the start.
In an email sent to MTL Blog, co-founder and co-owner Christina Pomponio suggested the Dorval shop will be a launchpad for future Bomboloni Bosses.
"We are so excited about our new Dorval location," she said. "Besides serving all our great West Island clients, the Dorval location is our prototype for North American expansion. We will invite all potential franchisees to visit this fabulous location."
In addition to a wide array of creamy stuffing flavours (including red velvet and nutella), Pomponio promises the Dorval location will have a new all-day lunch menu featuring sandwiches and salads.
The first Bomboloni Boss store opened in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough in the summer of 2021, but its fluffy, ooey-gooey desserts first began soaring in popularity months earlier, in fall 2020.
Chef Ferdinando Mercuri's (Chef Nando) is at the centre of the family-owned business. Pomponio told MTL Blog in 2020 that the idea for the business sprouted from a fateful family gathering where Nando shared his donut recipe.
"They were too cute and delicious not to share them with everyone," she said.
The new West Island Bomboloni Boss will open at 2020, Trans-Canada Highway, suite 102 on February 12, 2022.
It will be open seven days a week. Get all the details below.
Bomboloni Boss West Island
Where: 2020, Trans-Canada Highway, suite 102, Dorval, QCWhen: From February 12, 2022
- Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Stuffed Italian donuts (!!!), plus sandwiches and salads to make you feel better about the donuts you just ate.