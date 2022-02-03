Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The Montreal West Island Is Getting A New Fluffy, Gooey Italian Stuffed Donut Shop

Bomboloni Boss is opening a second location — and more could be on the way.

Senior Editor
The Montreal West Island Is Getting A New Fluffy, Gooey Italian Stuffed Donut Shop
@bomboloniboss | Instagram

Bomboloni Boss, the Italian stuffed donut purveyor that became a lockdown sensation, is expanding to the Montreal West Island with a new location on autoroute 40 in Dorval. And this could be just the start.

In an email sent to MTL Blog, co-founder and co-owner Christina Pomponio suggested the Dorval shop will be a launchpad for future Bomboloni Bosses.

"We are so excited about our new Dorval location," she said. "Besides serving all our great West Island clients, the Dorval location is our prototype for North American expansion. We will invite all potential franchisees to visit this fabulous location."

In addition to a wide array of creamy stuffing flavours (including red velvet and nutella), Pomponio promises the Dorval location will have a new all-day lunch menu featuring sandwiches and salads.

The first Bomboloni Boss store opened in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough in the summer of 2021, but its fluffy, ooey-gooey desserts first began soaring in popularity months earlier, in fall 2020.

Chef Ferdinando Mercuri's (Chef Nando) is at the centre of the family-owned business. Pomponio told MTL Blog in 2020 that the idea for the business sprouted from a fateful family gathering where Nando shared his donut recipe.

"They were too cute and delicious not to share them with everyone," she said.

The new West Island Bomboloni Boss will open at 2020, Trans-Canada Highway, suite 102 on February 12, 2022.

It will be open seven days a week. Get all the details below.

Bomboloni Boss West Island

Where: 2020, Trans-Canada Highway, suite 102, Dorval, QC

When: From February 12, 2022
  • Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: Stuffed Italian donuts (!!!), plus sandwiches and salads to make you feel better about the donuts you just ate.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Montreal's Moishes Steakhouse Is Moving To A New Location This Year

A fixture of the Main is on the move.

Moishes Montreal | Facebook

Do you have an unslakable desire for a bone-in steak and lots of wine? Jean Bédard is wagering the answer is yes.

The president of Groupe Sportscene — which owns Moishes steakhouse — says it is making good on a promise to reopen the iconic Montreal eatery at a new downtown location with an updated menu that aims to "bring Moishes into the future."

Keep Reading Show less

11 Gorgeous Montreal Restaurants To Make The Return Of Indoor Dining Even More Beautiful

Restaurant dining rooms can reopen Monday and these ones are first on our list!

@charlydr | Instagram, @jatobamontreal | Instagram

Indoor dining is officially back on January 31 and we can't stop dreaming of all the gorgeous Montreal restaurants we want to visit ASAP. While our mouths are obviously watering at the thought of chowing down on delicious dishes, true foodies know that dining out is about more than the food — it's about the whole experience.

These restaurants don't just have amazing food. They also have a spectacular ambiance. After all, the only thing better than eating at your favourite restaurant is basking in its beauty while you do so.

Keep Reading Show less

16 Montreal Cafés That True Coffee Snobs Visit On The Regular

Which of these local coffee shops is your fave? ☕

@lapinpresse | Instagram, @naymauu | Instagram

Whether you're grabbing your much-needed caffeine fix, sitting with friends and watching the day go by, or gushing about your fave places to anyone who will listen, café culture in Montreal is pretty much a way of life.

Here are some cafés where true Montreal coffee snobs get their regular cups of joe — and, as such, they're also some of the best coffee spots in the city.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal's New Peruvian Sandwich Counter Will Rock Your Taste Buds With Every Bite

Ever wondered what a "Peruvian Cheese Steak"' would taste like? Grab one for the road! 🤤

Courtesy of Barranco

Montreal has no shortage of food from around the world. It also has no shortage of sandwich shops with seriously flavourful grab-and-go bites. Now there's a new place to have both at the same time because Peruvian restaurant Barranco just opened a sandwich and coffee counter.

"The new counter will offer reinvented classic Peruvian sandwiches as well as various typical dishes concocted the Barranco way, all made from ingredients directly imported from Peru," says a Barranco press release.

Keep Reading Show less