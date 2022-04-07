2 Montreal Universities Ranked In The Top 100 In The World In These Subjects
Concordia was nowhere to be found in the top 100 for any of the main subject areas.
Montreal is known for having many great universities, but one always wonders where they stand on a global scale. Luckily, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 can help us find a little clarity.
The new ranking looked at five broad subject areas: Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management. It considered 51 academic disciplines, and only two Montreal universities can be found in any of the top 100 for these five main subjects.
For Arts and Humanities, McGill University is tied for the 37th spot globally, with no other universities in the 514 making the top 100 for that subject area.
In Engineering and Technology, McGill ranks #53, and Université de Montréal just missed the top 100, ranking #104.
For Life Sciences and Medicine, McGill ranks #28 while Université de Montréal is 87th.
Yet again, for Natural Sciences, only McGill made the top 100, ranking #63 in the world.
Finally, when it comes to Social Sciences and Management, McGill takes the 43rd spot.
Concordia University and Université du Québec à Montréal were nowhere to be found in the top 100 for any of these five subjects areas in QS' ranking.
But it seems like Montreal isn't where it's at in terms of these subjects since the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia both ranked higher than McGill in each one. Guess you can't win 'em all.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.