3 Amigos Just Opened A Location In The West Island Where You Can Sip On Giant Cocktails
The West Island just keeps getting better and better. 🍹
Most Montrealers probably don't want to admit it, but the West Island seems to be getting more and more appealing every day.
For those who love tacos, tostadas and nachos, you'll be pleased to know a new 3 Amigos location just opened in Montreal's West Island.
Here's a glimpse at what the new restaurant location looks like.
If you've been missing the feeling of sipping on summer cocktails like daiquiris, margaritas and piña coladas, 3 Amigos has got you covered.
One thing is for sure, the bar looks well stacked, to say the least.
Courtesy of 3 Amigos
And the menu is stacked with all kinds of Mexican cuisine items, so you definitely won't be going hungry.
Courtesy of 3 Amigos
Plus, for the nature lovers out there, you'll be surrounded by all kinds of plants while you eat.
Courtesy of 3 Amigos
And some beautiful wall art.
Courtesy of 3 Amigos
Here's a video that shows you what the whole spot looks like all at once. Looks like a place you could easily spend an evening, right?
If ever you can't make your way to the West Island, you can always visit the 3 Amigos on rue Sainte-Catherine, which is a classic spot for Montrealers.
While you're in the West Island, you can always make another pit stop at the new Tommy Café in Fairview Mall, which has a boozy tapas menu just waiting for you to try.
Enjoy!
3 Amigos West Island
Where: 50-A boul. Brunswick, Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Why You Should Go: It's sure to become one of the go-to places in the West Island in no time.
