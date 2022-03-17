Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
3 amigos

3 Amigos Just Opened A Location In The West Island Where You Can Sip On Giant Cocktails

The West Island just keeps getting better and better. 🍹

3 Amigos restaurant. Right: People drinking cocktails.

3 Amigos restaurant. Right: People drinking cocktails.

@3amigosresto | Instagram

Most Montrealers probably don't want to admit it, but the West Island seems to be getting more and more appealing every day.

For those who love tacos, tostadas and nachos, you'll be pleased to know a new 3 Amigos location just opened in Montreal's West Island.

Here's a glimpse at what the new restaurant location looks like.

If you've been missing the feeling of sipping on summer cocktails like daiquiris, margaritas and piña coladas, 3 Amigos has got you covered.

One thing is for sure, the bar looks well stacked, to say the least.

Courtesy of 3 Amigos

And the menu is stacked with all kinds of Mexican cuisine items, so you definitely won't be going hungry.

Courtesy of 3 Amigos

Plus, for the nature lovers out there, you'll be surrounded by all kinds of plants while you eat.

Courtesy of 3 Amigos

And some beautiful wall art.

Courtesy of 3 Amigos

Here's a video that shows you what the whole spot looks like all at once. Looks like a place you could easily spend an evening, right?

If ever you can't make your way to the West Island, you can always visit the 3 Amigos on rue Sainte-Catherine, which is a classic spot for Montrealers.

While you're in the West Island, you can always make another pit stop at the new Tommy Café in Fairview Mall, which has a boozy tapas menu just waiting for you to try.

Enjoy!

3 Amigos West Island

Where: 50-A boul. Brunswick, Pointe-Claire, Quebec

Why You Should Go: It's sure to become one of the go-to places in the West Island in no time.

Website

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...