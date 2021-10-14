what to in montreal this weekend
9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Really Make It Count

A short week means the weekend's here even sooner!

Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog, @oasisimmersion | Instagram
A four-day workweek post-Thanksgiving means the weekend has arrived in Montreal even sooner. Isn't that the best?!

But just because the week felt short, doesn't mean the weekend should too. So, take our advice, and fill it with fun things to do.

Scare Yourself Silly At La Ronde's 18+ Haunted Nights

Price: $24.99 for a regular ticket; $19.99 for season pass holders

When: October 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2021

Address: La Ronde - 22, chemin Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This park isn't just about amusement once the kiddies go to bed... It's downright frightful.

Eat A Pink Burger In Honour Of Breast Cancer Awareness

When: Until October 31, 2021

Address: All La Belle et La Boeuf locations

Why You Need To Go: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this Montreal burger chain is honouring it in the tastiest way they know how — by donating pink burger proceeds to cancer research.

Pick Apples At One Of Many Orchards Near The City

Why You Need To Go: Apple season is almost done for the year. Don't miss out!

Experience OASIS Immersion's Colourful New Exhibit

Price: $28.74 for adults

When: Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The last entry is 80 minutes before closing

Address: Palais des Congrès - 301, rue Saint-Antoine O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This immersive experience is unlike anything you've seen before.

Try This MASSIVE Shawarma Taco

Address: Shawarmaz - 1206, rue Peel, Montreal, QC & 2159, boul. du Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: Feeling hungry? This shawarma taco definitely has you covered.

Check Out Musée Pop-Up Underworld

Price: Free!

When: October 15 to November 6 (Closed Sundays)

Address: 9889, rue Meilleur, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Back for its 25th anniversary, Musée Pop-Up Underworld is bringing the world of skateboarding, punk and hip hop to the people of Montreal.

Visit The McCord Museum For FREE!

Price: Free!

When: October 13 to January 19

Address: McCord Museum - 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: McCord is offering free admission for 100 days so you can enjoy social history in all of its glory.

Catch The Last Weekend Of Art Souterrain's 'Créer des Ponts'

When: Until October 15

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: More incredible creative talent to experience throughout the city.

Track Down The Best Fall Foliage Spots In Town

Why You Need To Go: It's arguably the most beautiful time of year. The city is filled with amazing spaces to see the fall foliage so keep exploring until you find the ideal spot!

