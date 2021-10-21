12 Things To Do Around Montreal If You Want To Have A Magical Fall Weekend
Get excited!!!
It's the weekend again already?! That's music to our ears... although, if you take our advice for things to do, it can really be an experience for all of the senses.
What are you up to this weekend, Montreal?
Get Free Mac 'n' Cheese & Hot Chocolate
Price: Free
When: October 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Address: Bonyard - 5205, rue Angers, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You had us at mac 'n' cheese and hot chocolate, but free sounds good too!
Visit The McCord Museum (For Free!)
Price: Free!
When: Until January 19, 2022
Address: McCord Museum - 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're in need of a little art and culture, you can check out the McCord for free in celebration of its 100th anniversary.
Explore Quebec Parks While The Fall Foliage Is Peaking
Address: Throughout Quebec
Why You Need To Go: They don't call it la belle province for nothing.
Buy A Pumpkin
Address: Various spots throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: There's still time to get into the Halloween spirit.
Pick Apples
Address: Various spots near Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Apple season is almost done for another year, so be sure to go while you still can.
Check Out The Underworld Pop-Up Museum
When: October 15 to November 6, 2021
Address: 9889, rue Meilleur, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Underworld has set up this super cool pop-up for skateboarders, hip-hop fans and just about anybody to discover.
Jam Out At A Boozy R&B Brunch
When: October 23 and 24
Address: Taverne Gaspar - 89, rue de la Commune E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This gourmet tavern is hosting your favourite meal (brunch... what else?) while playing your favourite R&B jams of the '80s. Think of tunes by Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder setting the mood as you sip your mimosa and eat your eggs.
Add A Lebanese Twist To Your Brunch
When: Sundays from 10 a.m.
Address: SHAY - 1414, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of brunch, this newly opened, highly popular Lebanese and Middle Eastern restaurant has officially opened its doors for Sunday brunch and it's next level.
Try Romanian Street Food
Address: Mici D'ci - 19, rue Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of Romanian cuisine or a fan of trying new things, then you'll definitely want to stop by this new spot in the Plateau.
Visit A Haunted Village... If You Dare
Cost: $30 per adult on Fridays or $32 on Saturdays and Sundays
When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to 30 as well as Sundays on October 10 and 31
Address: Village Québécois d'Antan - 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for more spooky season fun before Halloween, then make your way to this super scary haunted village.
Immerse Yourself In OASIS
Price: $28.74 for adults
When: Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last entry is 80 minutes before closing.
Address: Palais des Congrès - 301, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For something super chill and super cool to wind down after a busy week, head over to OASIS Immersion for an experience unlike any other.
Play A Real-Life 'Squid Game' — Minus The Murder
Price: $18
When: October 24 at 10:30 a.m.
Address: Meet at McGill University's Roddick Gates
Why You Need To Go: There's an IRL activity based on Netflix's Squid Game (minus the blood, gore and death) happening in Montreal this weekend — and you can even win a cash prize. There's still room for the morning of October 24. You can book your spot on the website.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
- 11 Exciting Free Things To Do In Montreal This October - MTL Blog ›
- 9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend That'll Make You ... ›
- 9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Really Make It Count ... ›