9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend That'll Make You Happy
@jasminekhreiche | Instagram, La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac
This streak of lovely weather has had us yearning for the weekend, and it's finally here! These are some exciting things you can do in and around Montreal this weekend to make the most of it.

Enjoy the weekends while you can because, as true Quebecers know, the nice weather won't last forever.

Explore One Of The World's Coolest Neighbourhoods

Address: Villeray, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Villeray has been freshly named one of Time Out's 49 coolest neighbourhoods in the world in 2021. Whether you're a Villeray local or you've never been before, now's your chance to see what all the hype's about.

Try A Free 'Cuddle Therapy' Session

9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend That'll Make You Happy

Ali Like Dykstra

Price: Free

When: Sunday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: WIP Espace Boutique - 3487, boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Feeling like you're lacking human connection because of the pandemic? A free cuddle therapy session on World Mental Health Day might be just what you need!

Drink The Day Away At The World Beer Festival

Price: Packages start at $30 per person

When: Thursday, October 7 to Sunday, October 10

Address: Rio Tinto Courtyard at the Windsor Station - 1160, ave. des Canadiens-de-Montreal, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Try 125 different beers from 40 breweries!

Get Spooked At This Haunted Maze

Price: $8 per adult for daily access and $10 to $13 for evening access, depending on the date

When: Weekends in October

Address: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac - 75, rte 201, Coteau-du-Lac, QC

Why You Need To Go: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac's creepy Festiv'Halloween maze is the perfect activity if you love to be spooked! Test your courage within an hour's drive of the city.

Read At A Cozy Café

Address: Various locations around Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Sometimes you want to get a head start on the week ahead (or catch up on the week prior). And other times, you need to curl up with a good book on a rainy day. Montreal is full of cozy cafés that are perfect for reading, writing, working and relaxing.

'Unwind' At The Colourful New OASIS Exhibit

Price: $28.74 for adults

When: Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last entry is 80 minutes before closing.

Address: Palais des Congrès - 301, rue Saint-Antoine O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Immerse yourself in this trippy new exhibit that will fill your soul with colour and music.

Dig Into A Pink Hamburger

When: Until October 31

Address: All La Belle et La Boeuf locations

Why You Need To Go: This burger on a pink bun is not only fun and delicious, it's also for a good cause. Proceeds from each burger bought during the month of October will be donated to La Fondation du Cancer du Sein du Québec.

Lift Your Spirits At This Very Floral New Café

When: Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: Rose Sandwicheria - 26, rue Gounod, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: The floral decor alone is a guaranteed pick-me-up! Add amazing coffee with homemade pastries, sandwiches, gelato and ice cream and you'll be in heaven.

Enjoy Discounted 3-Course Meals At MTLàTABLE

Price: Under $31

When: Until October 11

Address: Various restaurants around the city

Why You Need To Go: This is your last weekend to partake in MTLàTABLE. Don't miss the chance to get three-course meals at some of the city's best restaurants for less than $31.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

