9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend To Have Fun While The Weather's Still Bearable
Can you believe it's October?!
Can you believe it's already the weekend again? And, more importantly, can you believe it's already October?! Here are some great things to do in Montreal this weekend because you'd better believe both those things are true.
With fall in full swing and spooky season upon us, it's bound to be a great one.
Experience Osheaga Again... Finally!
Price: $85.00 for a single day pass or $245 for a weekend pass (general admission)
When: October 1 to 3
Address: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Need To Go: One of Montreal's most beloved music festivals is back and while it may be smaller than we're used to, it feels oh so good to see live music again.
Light Up Your Life At Lumifest
Price: Free admission!
When: September 30 to October 2
Address: Rue Saint-Charles Ouest (pedestrianized between rue Saint-Sylvestre and rue Saint-Jacques), Old Longueuil, QC
Why You Need To Check It Out: Bring a little light to your weekend with huge art installations, live DJs, street food and more.
Catch A Flick At The Canada China International Film Festival
When: Starting October 2
Address: Various locations throughout the city and online, including Cinéma Banque Scotia
Why You Need To Go: The festival, which aims to "foster relations between China and Canada," kicks off in Montreal with Saving Chinatown, a short documentary about the threat of gentrification and anti-Asian racism Montreal's Chinatown and Asian community have experienced as a result of COVID-19.
Get A Free Sandwich & Pastries
Price: FREE!
When: Saturday, October 2, 2021
Address: Centrale Bergham - 1253, blvd. Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: This delicious halal restaurant chain is giving away tasty sandwiches as well as a box of 12 lokma pastries or four donuts with chocolate milk.
Try Some Peruvian Brunch With Bottomless Mimosas
Address: Barranco MTL - 4552, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Love weekend brunch, but want to add a little cultural flair? You'll definitely want to check out this Peruvian brunch spot in the Plateau. Bottomless mimosas are available for $30.
Get Into The Fall Spirit At This Enchanting Pumpkin Village
Price: $15 per adult
When: Saturdays and Sundays until October 31 as well as Friday, October 8 and Monday, October 11
Address: Citrouilleville - 560, 69e Avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: It is pumpkin season, after all.
Pick Delicious Apples
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: October in Montreal means apple picking! Bring your favourite person along to turn it into a cute date.
Play Video Games At This Super Fun E-Sports Bar
When:
Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Sunday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Address: Esports Central - 1231, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Suite #200
Why You Need To Go: Since there's nothing better than playing video games all weekend, this bar is the perfect place to go.
Sip German Beer In Honour Of Oktoberfest
When: Until October 2
Address: Belle Gueule - 5579, ave. Christophe-Colomb, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Ring in October with Oktoberfest at one of Montreal's go-to microbreweries for European-inspired beer. To mark the occasion, they've also added German snacks to their menu: sauerkraut, Bratwurst, traditional pretzels and more.
