A Severe Thunderstorm Warning Has Been Issued For Montreal & Regions Across Quebec
Get those umbrellas ready!
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Greater Montreal area on Tuesday morning.
Considering July weather was predicted to be rainy, it's no major surprise that the 514 is set to get pretty wet — especially following Montreal's rainy forecast last week.
"This afternoon, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said.
According to The Weather Network, wind gusts are expected to reach up to 47 km/hr this afternoon, which could damage weak buildings, toss loose objects, break tree branches, and even overturn larger vehicles.
"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" warned Environment Canada.
The severe thunderstorm watch is currently in effect for the Montreal Island area, Longueuil (Varennes area), Laval area, and Châteauguay (La Prairie area).
However, severe thunderstorms are expected to hit many regions of Quebec, including Beauce, Drummondville, Eastern Townships, Gatineau, Lachute, Saint-Jérôme, Lanuadière, Laurentians, Maurice, Mont-Tremblant, Montmagny, Québec and the Vaudreuil area.
Environment Canada has placed the weather warning in effect as the development of thunderstorms can also then produce large hail, intense and damaging winds, along with torrential rainfall.
Montreal weather is thankfully expected to clear up as of Wednesday with temperatures reaching a high of 26 degrees Celsius and a "mainly sunny" forecast, says The Weather Network.
The remainder of the week will remain sunny as temps are set to stay within the 24 to 28 C range with humidity taking things up a level come this weekend.
