Environment Canada Has Issued A Snowfall Warning As Montreal Braces For A 20 cm Dump
"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times."
Get your shovels ready, Montreal, 'cause you're probably going to need one this weekend. Despite a relatively mild season so far, winter is barrelling in as Montreal is expected to be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow starting Friday morning.
Environment Canada (EC) officially issued a snowfall warning for Montreal on December 15, 2022, at 4:30 a.m.
"Snow with total accumulations of 15 to 20 cm is expected from Friday morning to Saturday morning," the federal weather department said.
The snowfall warning is currently in effect for the following areas:
- Châteauguay — La Prairie,
- Laval,
- Longueuil — Varennes
- and Montreal Island.
EC states that the snow could reduce visibility during times of heavy precipitation. Furthermore, there could be a "significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."
Although Montreal is anticipating 20 centimetres of snow, temperatures will remain somewhat mild. According to Environment Canada, Friday is set for a high of 0 C.
Wind gusts are expected to reach 30 km/h to 50 km/h by the afternoon.
Roughly 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected Friday. The remaining snowfall is set to hit Montreal on Saturday, when temps are projected to reach a high of 2 C.
"Periods of snow" are in play for Sunday, too, when temperatures could peak at 1 C and dip down to -3 C.
Luckily, the snowfall is forecast to end after this weekend and possibly stay long enough for Montreal to witness a white Christmas.
