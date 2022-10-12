A Major Global University Ranking Was Just Released & McGill Is Slipping
The university dropped two spots (but was only beaten by two others in Canada). 🎓
Though Montreal's oldest university couldn't secure a spot in Maclean's top three schools in Canada for higher education, its ranking there and elsewhere suggests the English-language institution isn't exactly shabby. On October 11, it earned another accolade, with the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, which rated McGill as the 46th best university globally.
Looking at teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, the ranking looked at 1,799 universities across 104 nations and regions, making it the biggest of its kind to date. Facing new competitors, McGill fell two spots since last year's THE World University Rankings 2022.
Still, McGill has ranked in the top 50 universities in the world for the 13th year in a row. The institution performed quite well in terms of citations and international outlook, scoring 82.5 and 91, respectively.
"The university is made up of 11 faculties, with 11 schools, all housed in 300 buildings. It caters [to] roughly 40,000 students, 24% of whom come from over 150 countries. This makes it the most internationally diverse medical-doctoral university in Canada. It offers degrees and diplomas in over 300 areas of study," the THE website specifies on McGill's profile page.
Only two other Canadian schools for post-secondary education performed better, namely the University of Toronto (18th) and the University of British Columbia (40th). So, not a terrible showing by any means.
On top of the list, the University of Oxford remains number one for the seventh year in a row, finishing ahead of Harvard, the University of Cambridge and Stanford.