Manon Massé Calls Out Ridiculous Montreal Rents In A TikTok Video Like Only She Can
The Québec solidaire spokesperson and meme queen is at it again.
As apartment hunting season reaches its peak, Québec solidaire spokesperson and meme icon Manon Massé is calling out ridiculous Montreal rents. In a video posted to the party's TikTok account, Massé deploys her characteristic no-b.s. attitude to criticize a selection of online apartment listings.
"This doesn't make any sense," the QS spokesperson says of an ad for a studio at $1,875/month.
""In the past, it was $100, $200 per bedroom!" she remarks, exasperated, while examining a one-bedroom apartment listed for $1,950/month. "Who can pay this?!"
Then, of course, there are unauthorized requests for security deposits or rent advances.
"While [Montrealers] search for an apartment there's a price problem, but in addition to that, there's this," Massé says referring to a listing asking for a $500 deposit. "That's illegal!"
Montrealers have seen a precipitous rise in rents in recent years.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) put the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Greater Montreal Area (including the less expensive North and South Shores, as well as Laval) at $932 in October 2021, an increase of 3.9% from October 2020.
A renter in that apartment would have to make over $36,000 a year in order to not spend more than 30% of their income on housing.
A movement to address the lack of quality and affordable rental units has gained at least a little momentum recently.
In February, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced a plan to introduce a "responsible landlord certificate" and rent registry for buildings with eight or more units.