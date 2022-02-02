Trending Topics

Meet Sonic — The New Montreal Airport Employee Keeping Hoomans Safe

YUL just got a lot more adorable!

Associate Editor
There is a new security team member at the Montreal Airport, and he's an absolute cutie! Sonic, who will be serving as the newest dog in the K9 unit, was introduced on the YUL Aéroport International Montréal-Trudeau Facebook page, and it is safe to say we cannot get enough.

The Golden Shepherd pup — who is obviously the goodest boy ever — posed diligently for his on-screen debut, proving to already be an esteemed asset to the YUL security team.

"Cute puppy alert! We introduce you to the newest dog in the K9 unit : Sonic. Born on November 25, 2021, Sonic will work with the Airport Patrol to ensure the safety of passengers in the good care of Marie-Noelle his dog handler," the YUL team wrote.

While he's certainly a pup to be reckoned with, Sonic isn't in training just yet. The two-month old doggo is still too young to serve his K9 duties, the YUL team said on Instagram — but he'll be protecting the hoomans in no time.

When Sonic's time does come to serve and defend, he'll be "responsible for protecting facilities, aircrafts and passengers," YUL says.

According to the YUL website, "these German Shepherds work with the Airport Patrol to ensure the safety of passengers. They should not be confused with the dogs of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Their role is to detect illegal food, large amounts of cash, and drugs."

So, if you're ever feeling nervous about flying in the future, just know that Sonic is there for you, floof and all!

