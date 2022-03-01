Montreal Weather Is About To Be A Fun Ride With Snow, Sun, More Snow, Sun & Snow Again
And then possibly rain, according to Environment Canada.
Canada's border rules are relaxing and the advisory against non-essential travel is over, so this might just be the time to flee to warmer locales. The Montreal weather forecast shows a roller coaster of a week ahead — possibly portending the arrival of spring, but annoying nonetheless.
Environment Canada says 5 to 10 centimetres will fall on the region on Tuesday as temps inch no higher than minus 5 degrees. With the wind chill, it'll feel about minus 12.
Montrealers will get a brief respite on Wednesday with what the federal weather agency says will be a mix of sun and cloud during the day, before the snow starts back up again Wednesday night. Temperatures look like they'll be comparable to those on Tuesday.
Sunny skies will reign from Thursday, March 3 to Saturday, March 5, although temperatures still won't creep above the freezing point according to the forecast. Then on Saturday night, guess what? More snow. Environment Canada puts the chance of flurries at 60%.
The good news is that temperatures could then finally climb into positive numbers — 6 degrees on Sunday, March 6 and 4 degrees on Monday, March 7. The bad news is that the snow would then turn into rain. For two days.
What's worse? Snow or cold rain?
And could this transition to positive temps and rain mean we're transitioning into spring weather? Maybe.
Environment Canada meteorologist André Cantin told MTL Blog that temperatures could stabilize around the freezing point by mid-month and that the spring thaw could begin by April.