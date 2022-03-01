Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal weather

Montreal Weather Is About To Be A Fun Ride With Snow, Sun, More Snow, Sun & Snow Again

And then possibly rain, according to Environment Canada.

Senior Editor
People walk across the snow-covered belvedere on Mount Royal with a view of the downtown Montreal skyline.
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Canada's border rules are relaxing and the advisory against non-essential travel is over, so this might just be the time to flee to warmer locales. The Montreal weather forecast shows a roller coaster of a week ahead — possibly portending the arrival of spring, but annoying nonetheless.

Environment Canada says 5 to 10 centimetres will fall on the region on Tuesday as temps inch no higher than minus 5 degrees. With the wind chill, it'll feel about minus 12.

Montrealers will get a brief respite on Wednesday with what the federal weather agency says will be a mix of sun and cloud during the day, before the snow starts back up again Wednesday night. Temperatures look like they'll be comparable to those on Tuesday.

Sunny skies will reign from Thursday, March 3 to Saturday, March 5, although temperatures still won't creep above the freezing point according to the forecast. Then on Saturday night, guess what? More snow. Environment Canada puts the chance of flurries at 60%.

The good news is that temperatures could then finally climb into positive numbers — 6 degrees on Sunday, March 6 and 4 degrees on Monday, March 7. The bad news is that the snow would then turn into rain. For two days.

What's worse? Snow or cold rain?

And could this transition to positive temps and rain mean we're transitioning into spring weather? Maybe.

Environment Canada meteorologist André Cantin told MTL Blog that temperatures could stabilize around the freezing point by mid-month and that the spring thaw could begin by April.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

montreal weather

Montreal Weather Was All Over The Place In February — Here's What To Expect In March

Spring is almost here.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

February's weather was... extra. We had snow. We had freezing rain. We had regular rain. Heck, we even had fog — remember that? Luckily, the month ahead is looking to be way more basic. Here's what to expect from Montreal weather in March.

On average, the Island of Montreal and the surrounding areas saw 55 centimetres of snow come down this month, according to Environment Canada meteorologist André Cantin. We had 49 millimetres of rain, which was a lot — the average for February is only 20.9 millimetres. Despite some truly frigid days, the average temperature for the month was -7.5 C, which is actually above the typical average of -7.7 C.

Keep ReadingShow less
quebec weather

The Quebec Weather Forecast Predicts Yet Another Snowstorm On Its Way

Another day, another snowstorm.

Singhsomendra | Dreamstime

Winter hasn't said its final words in la belle province just yet.

The Quebec weather forecast is predicting a snowstorm coming our way on Sunday, February 27.

Keep ReadingShow less
quebec weather

Here's The Quebec Weather Forecast For Every Month Of Spring 2022

Patiently waiting for tulip season to begin! 🌷

@ericbranover | Instagram

The majority of Quebecers are likely very anxious to see the end of winter, and really, who could blame us?

But in hopes of looking towards brighter, sunnier days, The Farmer's Almanac let us know what to expect for the Quebec weather forecast this spring season. Here's a look at what every month of spring 2022 is predicted to be like in the southern part of La Belle Province.

Keep ReadingShow less
montreal weather

The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Predicting Some Hella Slippery Roads Today

Traffic may be a bit of a nightmare...

Radila Radilova | Dreamstime

On a day like today, we're thankful for winter tires. Because by the looks of the Montreal weather forecast, the tires are going to be working overtime this Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for Montreal and its surrounding areas, saying that 5 to 10 millimetres of freezing rain is expected on Tuesday, which will then turn into rain by the evening.

Keep ReadingShow less