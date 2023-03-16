A 2-Storey Burger King Jungle Gym Is For Sale In Montreal & It's Time To Up Your Backyard Game
Unleash your inner child!
Montrealers nostalgic for the good ol' days of fast food play pits can now get their hands on one whopper of a childhood relic. A ginormous Burger King jungle gym is up for sale on Facebook and it's surprisingly affordable.
For $5,000 a buyer can walk away with the whole "commercial game room" of an old BK joint. And the haul is pretty sizeable.
It includes a jumbo climbable structure with a tube slide wrapped around a fake tree and over a dozen netted compartments, some featuring bubble windows and others connected by tunnels.
The front features a stylized tiger face and the Burger King logo. Right: The wrap-around slide.Facebook Marketplace.
The playground equipment is 20 feet tall, wide and deep, and even jungle-themed, which makes it the perfect addition to any backyard in need of more visual interest. Who needs a treehouse, when you can be (burger) king of the castle?
"It must be taken in full and, must be dismantled," writes the seller, who specifies the jungle gym must find a new home before the end of the month. Any interested buyers can view the listing here.