Terrasse Season In Montreal Kicks Off This Week With The Terrasse William Gray Reopening

Grab your best friends, sunglasses and sunscreen and warn your liver: terrasse season in Montreal is about to begin. Old Montreal rooftop Terrasse William Gray reopens April 14, kicking off at least five months of sipping beer, cocktails and mocktails (and water for good measure!) on streetside decks and sky-high patios.
Terrasse William Gray announced its reopening on Facebook. The eighth-floor bar offers splendid views of the Saint Lawrence River, Old Port, and downtown skyline.
Though outsiders might think mid-April is too early for outdoor seating, the promise of summertime pleasures will surely be enough to draw eager Montrealers ambitiously dressed in their lightest frocks, t-shirts and shorts in 10 C weather.
Plus, Terrasse William Gray has heat lamps to protect guests from the cool spring breeze.
And this is indeed just the beginning.
In a tradition that began as a way to promote social distancing at the height of the pandemic, 12 Montreal streets — including most of rue Wellington and almost the whole of avenue du Mont-Royal — will be partially pedestrianized this summer, making way for what will likely be countless hundreds of restaurant and bar terrasses.
"Boroughs, business owners, residents, customers, passers-by and tourists appreciate the quality of life offered by pedestrianization projects," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said upon the announcement of the pedestrianizations.
"They have become a signature feature of summertime Montreal and contribute directly to commercial vitality."
"These projects are not only good for the economy. They also contribute directly to the quality of life of the population and the attractiveness of Montreal."
Get the deets on Terrasse William Gray below.
Terrasse William Gray
Where: 421, rue Saint Vincent, Montreal, QC
When:
- Beginning April 14, 2022
- Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.