The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For Over 20 cm Of Snow This Week
Temps are also dipping down A LOT! 🥶
Don't put those shovels away just yet! Two back-to-back snow storms will hit Quebec the week of January 22 to 29 and conditions are shaping up to be intense.
According to The Weather Network, Quebec will feel the effects of a strong jet stream heading north from the United States — bringing in strong winds and lots of potential snowfall.
Environment Canada currently has a special weather advisory in effect for Îles-de-la-Madeleine as significant snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 centimetres are possible. Yikes!
So, what's in store for Montreal?
Well, per The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, Montreal is set to be hit with quite a bit of snow, in fact, over the course of the week, a total of 20 to 25 cm of snowfall is likely.
Between two to four centimetres of snow is expected on Sunday, January 22, while only less than a centimetre is forecasted for both Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24.
Although the week appears to be off to a mild start, Mother Nature will wreak havoc on the city starting Wednesday. Due to an incoming storm originating near the Gulf of Mexico, Montreal should receive between five to 10 centimetres of snow on January 25, with temperatures dipping down to minus 9 degrees C with a "feels like" factor of -15.
Roughly five more centimetres of snow are expected on Thursday, January 26 with potentially three centimetres more on Saturday, January 27.
Stay warm, Montreal!
