A Heavy Snow System Is Coming For Quebec & Montreal Could Be Hit With Up To 15 cm
Road travel will likely be very difficult.
Get those shovels ready folks, 'cause Quebec could get hit with yet another snowstorm, and some regions including Montreal could see up to 15 centimetres.
According to The Weather Network, back-to-back snow systems will target the province starting late Thursday and through Friday.
"The snow will initially spread into the southern communities late day Thursday, with a swath of snow continuing to spread north through the overnight and into Friday morning," The Weather Network said.
Although the snow is set to halt as of Friday evening, light snow and flurries are still expected as far north as Quebec City. The greatest snowfall totals are expected along and south of the Saint Lawrence, with 10 to 15 centimetres "likely across Metro Montreal, Gatineau and the southern Eastern Townships."
Due to the incoming dump of precipitation, it's best to plan your Friday morning commute accordingly as travel delays due to snow-covered roads are expected.
As if this approaching bout of snow wasn't bad enough, "at least two to three more rounds" of heavy snow conditions could hit southern Quebec next week.
In fact, a quick peek at The Weather Network's seven-day forecast for Montreal indicates that nearly 30 centimetres of snow could fall across the 514 between Sunday, January 22 and Thursday, January 26.
Environment Canada currently has a weather advisory in place for Gatineau and a snowstorm warning for the Vaudreuil, Valleyfield, Soulanges, Saint-Rémi, and Huntington areas of Quebec.
Stay safe!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.