The Montreal Weather Forecast Shows A 15 C Drop Next Week — So Soak Up The Heat Now
From 🥵 to 🥶 in a matter of days!
Montreal weather is certainly unpredictable at times. I mean...remember when it snowed in mid-April? How could you forget? Well, it seems as if there's going to be yet another heavy swing in temperature in the 514.
Despite hot and humid days paying Montreal a visit this week, it seems as if the heat isn't planning on staying around for too long.
The Weather Network is calling for some sunny and rainy days ahead, but the temperatures will have it feeling like it's July in Montreal.
Thursday, May 12 will reach a high of 30 degrees Celsius with Friday reaching highs of 31 degrees with a humidex of 35.
Similar temps are expected to continue well into the weekend with Saturday and Sunday reaching highs of 35 and 32 degrees respectively with the humidex. Oof, I can already feel the preparation building up.
Well, that's all set to change come next week. The Weather Network has indicated a pretty major drop in temperature come next week — so take advantage of the hot weather while you can.
As of Wednesday, May 18, Montreal temps are set to dip down to 14 degrees C with a "feels like" of 12 degrees.
When compared to this week's hottest 31-degree day, temperatures will drop a whopping 17 degrees Celsius. Wowza!
As if the drop in temperature wasn't bad enough, Montreal is expected to be hit with a week's worth of rainy days.
The Weather Network is expecting the week of May 22 to May 25 to be a mix of rain, light rain, and cloudy showers with temps hovering in the 20-degree Celsius range.
So, while this mini heatwave has been a sweet taste of summer, it won't be here for much longer.
