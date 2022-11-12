Montreal's First Snowfall Of The Season Is Expected To Hit Next Week
Winter is coming! ❄️
Montreal weather has been treating us rather kindly this November, with some days reaching above 20 degrees C. Well, it seems the good days really are gone as the 514 is expected to witness its very first snowfall of the season next week.
According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, Montreal should see its first snowfall Thursday, November 17.
The forecast is calling for "light snow" with a 70% probability of precipitation. The daily high is set to reach 3 degrees C with a "feels like" factor of -1 C, so while the city is expected to witness roughly 1 centimetre of snow, it probably won't be sticking around for too long.
Both Friday and Saturday are looking like sunny days with highs of 3 and 2 degrees C, respectively. So, while winter will finally feel like it's touched down across the city, conditions will warm up enough for the snow to likely melt relatively quickly.
The Weather Network had predicted the first snowfall to hit Montreal around the November 14 mark, so it's safe to say they weren't too far off.
So, if you haven't changed your car tires, bought a new pair of winter boots or mentally prepared for the chilling season ahead, you've still got some time to sort all of that out, not much time, but some.
If you aren't prepared for the winter season just yet, you can take advantage of a winter coat warehouse sale going on in Montreal this weekend where apparel is $100 or less.
