Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations From Montreal & You Can Fly Down South For $935

A little fun in the sun anyone? ☀️

If you've been itching to tropic like it's hot, now might just be the perfect time to get your vacation mode on. Sunwing has loads of last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals from Montreal and you can fly down south for only $935.

Whether you've been dreaming of the beaches in Mexico or soaking up the sun in the Dominican Republic, you can find a little piece of paradise in any of these seven beach destinations.

Bon voyage!

Holguin, Cuba

Resort: Grand Memories Holguin (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $935

Dates: April 25, 2023 (7 days)

Varadero, Cuba

Resort: Starfish Varadero (⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $965

Dates: April 25, 2023 (7 days)

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Resort: Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,525

Dates: April 23, 2023 (7 days)

La Romana, Dominican Republic

Resort: Whala Bayahibe (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,255

Dates: March 19, 2023 (7 days)

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Resort: Sandos Caracol Eco Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,395

Dates: April 25, 2023 (7 days)

Mazatlan, Mexico

Resort: El Cid Castilla Beach (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,175

Dates: March 14, 2023

Grand Bahama, Bahamas

Resort: Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach (⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,565

Dates: April 22, 2023 (7 days)

