Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations From Montreal & You Can Fly Down South For $935
A little fun in the sun anyone? ☀️
If you've been itching to tropic like it's hot, now might just be the perfect time to get your vacation mode on. Sunwing has loads of last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals from Montreal and you can fly down south for only $935.
Whether you've been dreaming of the beaches in Mexico or soaking up the sun in the Dominican Republic, you can find a little piece of paradise in any of these seven beach destinations.
Bon voyage!
Holguin, Cuba
Grand Memories Holguin.
Resort: Grand Memories Holguin (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $935
Dates: April 25, 2023 (7 days)
Varadero, Cuba
Starfish Varadero.
Resort: Starfish Varadero (⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $965
Dates: April 25, 2023 (7 days)
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay.
Resort: Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,525
Dates: April 23, 2023 (7 days)
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Whala Bayahibe.
Resort: Whala Bayahibe (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,255
Dates: March 19, 2023 (7 days)
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Sandos Caracol Eco Resort.
Resort: Sandos Caracol Eco Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,395
Dates: April 25, 2023 (7 days)
Mazatlan, Mexico
El Cid Castilla Beach.
Resort: El Cid Castilla Beach (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,175
Dates: March 14, 2023
Grand Bahama, Bahamas
Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach.
Resort: Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach (⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,565
Dates: April 22, 2023 (7 days)
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.