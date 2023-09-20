A Massive Winter Jacket Sale Is Happening In Laval This Weekend & Coats Are $49 Or Less
Winter is right around the corner.
Montreal — if you've got your eyes set on a new winter jacket for the upcoming cold season in Quebec, then you can likely save a lot of money this weekend at the LJJ Essentials winter jacket warehouse sale in Laval.
Yup. It's that time of year again: winter jacket season.
As the calendar turns, winter is right around the corner in Montreal, and with the city's temperatures gradually decreasing, you might find yourself growing colder. Before you're left shivering in surprise, make sure you've got that trusty winter jacket on standby.
LJJ Essentials is having a massive warehouse winter jacket sale in Laval this week and coats cost no more than $49. Now, while the Montreal-based company will be hosting its jacket sale throughout the entire season, it's best to get your winter wardrobe updated now before it's too cold, that way you'll be well-equipped to stay warm and comfortable as the frosty Montreal winter sets in.
The sale will take place at the Holiday Inn on 2900 Boulevard Le Carrefour in Laval. The sale officially begins on Thursday, September 21 and will run until Sunday, September 24 — that gives you four days to get your hands on some much-needed outerwear.
Although LJJ Essentials coats normally retail for anywhere between $299 to $399, the distributor is offering prices as low as $29.99. With a wide range of styles, sizes and colours for men, women and kids, it's recommended that you hurry, because items do tend to sell out rather quickly. LJJ Essentials offers sizes XS to 3XL.
Shoppers can expect a number of big brands to choose from including Columbia, Head, FTX Outerwear, Novelti and many more.
Kids' winter jackets will go for $29.99, while kids' snowsuits cost $49.99. Adult sample jackets are only $49.99. Additionally, LJJ Essentials is offering an event special where you can score a Columbia winter jacket for only $99.99.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
LJJ Essentials accepts all forms of payment (cash, Interac, credit and Apple Pay).
Happy shopping!
Laval Winter Jacket Sale
When: September 21 to 24, 2023 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday)
Where: 2900 boulevard Le Carrefour, Laval, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
