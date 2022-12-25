Environment Canada Issued A Weather Warning For Montreal As Winds Will Gust Up To 70 km/h
"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."
Happy holidays, Montreal! After 20 centimetres of snow last week, we're officially having a white Christmas — but it's going to be one heck of a windy one, too.
At 4:45 a.m. on December 25, Environment Canada issued a blowing snow advisory for the Montreal Island area, Longueuil (Varennes area), Laval and Chârteauguay (La Prairie area), which is expected to cause poor visibility in snow and blowing snow in some locations.
"Strong southwesterly winds will gust to nearly 70 kilometres per hour today. These winds combined with flurries at times heavy will give near-zero visibilities in snow and blowing snow today," Environment Canada said.
The federal weather department says that blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to be strong enough to create low visibility to 800 metres or less for at least three hours. The public is being encouraged to watch for snowdrifts that can be caused by blowing snow on roads, particularly in "exposed areas."
EnviroCan says that "travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."
Stay safe out there, folks!
