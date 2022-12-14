A Quebec Lottery Winner Seemingly Manifested His Million Dollar Ticket Into Existence
Here's what he plans on spending it on.
Manifesting is all the rage right now, so much so that it's seemingly helping folks win the lottery.
André Roy from Estrie, Quebec is now one million dollars richer after having won the Lotto Max Maxmillions prize on October 21, 2022. Roy won himself a free play from a previous ticket and managed to buy himself another worth seven figures.
According to Loto Québec, André had imagined what it would be like to win the grand prize, and what he would do with his winnings. Luckily for him, he didn't have to wait too long before finding out.
Now, while André Roy was by no means glueing his winning numbers to a mood board, the universe appears to have been on his side this time around. Moral of the story? We all need to start imagining what it'd be like to win big in the lottery a little bit harder.
As for what the newly anointed millionaire plans to do with his windfall? Roy wants to buy his dream car and travel the world. The lottery winner says Saint-Martin and Mexico are both on his radar, and he plans on vacationing with his children and grandchildren.
Got room for one more, Mr. Roy?
André Roy purchased his ticket from the Boni-Soir on chemin d'Adamsville in Bromont. The retailer will receive a $10,000 commission, Loto Québec says.