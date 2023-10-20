A Quebec Woman Thought She Won $2 Playing The Lottery, But Really Won $2 Million
“Wait…it’s not just $2?”
A Quebec resident's life completely changed last month after winning two million dollars playing the Québec 49 game with Loto-Québec. Mélanie Guay from Montérégie has much to celebrate following her whopping windfall. However, Guay didn't realize just how much she had initially won — mistaking her $2 million win for a mere $2.
On the August 30 Québec 49 draw, Guay managed to walk away with the top prize of $2,000,000. Loto-Québec said that Guay and her spouse were feeling lucky that week, so she asked her husband to buy her a lottery ticket. And boy was that ever a wise decision.
Guay's husband had gone on to actually purchase a Lotto 6/49 ticket but got "all the trimmings," the crown corporation shared. So, Guay's Lotto 6/49 ticket also included a play for Québec 49 and Extra. Turns out that getting the all-inclusive ticket paid off considering Guay's Québec 49 selection had all of the winning numbers.
A few days after purchasing the ticket, Guay verified her numbers using the Lotteries app on her phone and had first thought she'd won $2. "She was shocked to see $2,000,000 appear on her screen," Loto-Québec said.
Guay was confused, so much so that she needed some reassurance. "Wait, 'it's not just $2," the newly minted multi-millionaire said aloud. "She then closed the app, reopened it, rechecked her ticket, and saw the $2,000,000 reappear," Loto-Quebec continued.
The Québec 49 winner plans on using her millions to invest in real estate.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Dépanneur Beau-Soir on rue Lucien-Chénier in Farnham, Québec. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $20,000.
This isn't the first time a lottery winner has misread their winning ticket. Outaouais resident Vivian Donovan Nezan assumed she'd won just one thousand dollars in her Lotto Max Maxmillions draw back in July. Turns out, she really won $1,000,000. Talk about the surprise of a lifetime!