A Montrealer Won $50 Million Playing Lotto Max & Went Back To Work The Next Day
He doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.
A Montreal resident's life changed overnight when they clinched a staggering $50 million jackpot playing Lotto Max.
Now, many of us dream about winning the lottery, quitting our jobs, and travelling the world, living lavishly while brushing our teeth with caviar every morning. However, when Pierre Richer from Montreal won $ 50,000,000, he didn't see a reason to leave his job or change his routine one bit.
After buying a Lotto Max ticket at Super C during Thanksgiving weekend, Richer discovered his lottery ticket had just won him tens of millions following the October 6, 2023, draw. Loto-Québec said that Richer's spouse and daughter helped him verify the ticket on the Lotteries app and "screamed" when they realized Richer didn't just have a winning ticket but the winning ticket.
Despite his whopping windfall, Richer went to work on Monday per usual.
Come 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 9, Richer, who was now $50 million richer, returned to work. The Montreal man, who is in his sixties and works in shipping, said that he will think about retiring "some other time," Loto-Québec reported.
Nevertheless, Richer does plan on spending some of the money. Loto-Québec said that Richer will finally be able to materialize his dreams of owning a home on the outskirts of Montreal. Additionally, with a 40-year career under his belt, Richer says that he will definitely be taking some well-deserved and much-needed "me time," the crown corporation shared.
The winning ticket was purchased from the Super C in LaSalle at 7800 Boulevard Champlain. The retailer will also receive a 1% commission of $500,000.
Not too shabby, right?