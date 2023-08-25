Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles Are On Sale For $14.95 & So Many Fall Scents Are Available
Hurry! The sale ends on August 28.
With the fall season just around the corner (sorta), many of us are eager to bid adieu to summer so everything and anything autumn can take its rightful place. Between pumpkin-spiced lattes, cozy clothing, and of course, candles galore, fall isn't just a time of year, it's a whole vibe.
Luckily, Bath & Body Works Canada is having a sale on its three-wick candles just in time for crunchy leaf season and you can get your hands on loads of fall scents. For $14.95, down from $27.50 (when did candles start costing nearly $30?!), you can score three-wick candle goodness and get your space ready for the most charming time of year.
Whether you prefer to burn them while reading a book, baking a pie, or watching your fave show, there's just something about a three-wick candle that soothes the soul.
The sale is on until August 28 at 5:59 a.m. EST and applies to all three-wick candles sold in-store and online. Bath & Body Works fans can get their hands on some fan-favourite scents including Leaves, Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun, Marshmallow Fireside, Honeycrisp Apple, Sweater Weather, The Perfect Autumn, and the newest fragrance to join the roster of candles: Fall Forest.
For those who prefer to shop online, all you have to do is add your choice of three-wick candles to your cart and the discount will automatically apply at checkout.
In addition to all three-wick candles being on sale, you can snag single-wick candles, too. For those who prefer a smaller size, the single-wick candles are also currently on sale and allow you to buy two candles for $28.
Bath & Body Works Canada has a sale on hand soaps as well. You can snag five bottles for only $28. Shoppers can also take advantage of the body care sale and buy three items and get three items free. A five-pack of hand sanitizer is only $10, while wallflower fragrance refills are five for $28.
Happy shopping!
Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle Sale
Cost: $14.75 + tax
When: The sale is on from August 25 to August 28, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. EST