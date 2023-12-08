6 Open Government Of Canada Jobs That All Pay Over $100K A Year
Six jobs with six-figure salaries! 🤑
If you've been eyeing a position with the Government of Canada, then there are currently loads of open jobs available across Canada.
The federal government is hiring in departments such as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, National Research Council of Canada and Indigenous Services Canada, to name a few. And the best part? They all pay over $100,000 annually.
Additionally, as a federal employee, you would be eligible for a slew of work benefits including a healthcare plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
Most roles require specific qualifications, including bilingualism, post-secondary education, and significant experience. So, if you've got what the federal government is looking for, then dust off those resumes and apply away.
Various Veterinarian Positions
Salary: $103,401 to $134,058
Department: Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Location: Various locations
Job Description: This role involves monitoring and analyzing trends in animal health and related sciences, updating course content, and conducting audits on national and international export programs. The position requires supervising students, preparing reports, and providing veterinary scientific advice.
The candidate must have a degree from a recognized veterinary school and significant experience in providing written advice on topics such as animal health, food safety, or veterinary medicine.
Bilingual Advisor, Data & Information
Salary: $121,130.97 to $151,413.71
Department: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Location: Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto
Job Description: Candidates will contribute to CMHC's Enterprise Data Strategy by improving data and information management, leading data governance initiatives, and enhancing content management systems. The position requires a bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field, at least ten years of experience in data governance (with five years in leadership), and a track record of implementing effective data governance models.
IM/IT Manager, Various Positions
Salary: $101,541 to $126,390
Department: Employment and Social Development Canada
Location: Various locations
Job Description: Manager positions are available in various domains, including IT Enterprise Architecture, IT Security, IT Infrastructure Operations, IT Planning and Reporting, to name a few. The minimum requirement is graduation from a two-year program with specialization in computer science, information technology, or a relevant field, from a recognized post-secondary institution.
Candidates should have recent and extensive experience in an IT delivery environment, demonstrating expertise in areas such as planning, design, development, implementation, maintenance, and support of IT services or projects using best practices.
Industrial Technology Advisor, Various Domains
Salary: $126,501 to $148,657
Department: National Research Council of Canada
Location: Montreal
Job Description: Applicants must hold a post-secondary degree in science or engineering or a combination of another field with relevant work experience. Candidates should have recent and extensive industrial business experience in technological domains like AI, IT, electronics, aerospace, medical devices, or IoT. International business development and intellectual property management experience is advantageous, and candidates must possess a valid driver's license, and be willing to travel.
Manager, Regional Operations (Air)
Salary: $129,866 to $152,489
Department: Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Location: Dorval, Quebec
Job Description: Applicants must have graduated with a degree from a recognized Canadian university with an acceptable specialization in a discipline relevant to the position. Additionally, they should hold a valid Canadian Airline Transport Pilot License (Aeroplane Category with Group 1 Instrument Rating) or a Canadian Commercial Pilot License (Helicopter Category with Group IV Instrument Rating).
The role requires a minimum of 3500 flying hours, including 2000 hours as pilot-in-command and 1000 hours with CARs Part 700 series and/or CARs 604 series operators, as well as experience in human resource supervision and report preparation.
Registered Nurse
Salary: $105,986 to $142,040
Department: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various locations
Job Description: A registered nurse working for the department of Indigenous Services Canada will be expected to deliver comprehensive community health nursing services to remote First Nations communities in Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta.
Qualified candidates must have recent and significant experience as a registered nurse in areas such as community health, primary care, urgent or emergency care, and acute or intensive care. They should also have experience as a program or project leader in health services delivery and hold a nursing degree from a recognized post-secondary institution.
