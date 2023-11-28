This Hallmark Village Is A 2-Hour Road Trip From Montreal & Is The Perfect Winter Destination
'Tis the season after all! ❄️
As the winter season takes centre stage across Canada, now is the perfect time for a winter road trip from Montreal.
For those looking to get into the holiday spirit, the real-life Hallmark village is only a two-hour road trip from Montreal and offers up everything you'd need for a magical weekend getaway.
Almonte, Ontario, is home to none other than the real-life Christmas village used as the setting and backdrop for countless Hallmark holiday movies. Per the town's official website, Almonte has been the filming location for Hallmark, Discovery+, Tubi Originals and countless other films including Unlocking Christmas, The Christmas Setup, Christmas Scavenger Hunt, A Chance For Christmas and A Christmas Stray, to name a few.
With Almonte being home to so many classic holiday films, it's no surprise the small town has been dubbed as the "Mini Hollywood North."
If you're planning on spending the weekend in Almonte, the town is home to loads of quaint accomodations, including the Almonte Riverside Inn and the ever-so-charming Menzies House Bed & Breakfast.
The Almonte's Farmer's Market, Baker Bob's, Joe's Italian Kitchen, and Equator Coffee Roasters are a few must-try spots in Almonte for a mouthwatering bite, fresh produce or a quick coffee.
As for some of the best things to do during the winter season in Almonte, Light Up The Night is an annual fireworks concert that takes place on Mill Street starting on the first Friday in December. "Thousands of people from the Mississippi Mills area and beyond fill the main street of Almonte for one of the largest and most magical outdoor Christmas shows in Canada," Almonte said on its website.
Additionally, the Almonte Old Town Hall hosts loads of Canadian bands and artists for its Folkus Concert Series, which features four shows throughout the winter season.
Almonte is also home to some must-visit shops and galleries, including the Tin Barn Market, a home goods store in the Mississippi Mills area that offers handcrafted items, home decor, hardware, and lifestyle products.
And of course, no visit to Almonte is complete without setting your sights on Mill Falls, offering up a wintry landscape of snow, ice and some of the coldest waters during the coldest months.
So, grab your jackets, start the car and road trip away.
Almonte, Ontario
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours
Why You Should Go: Almonte, Ontario, is a fantastic winter destination thanks to its quaint charm and festive vibes. The town's historic architecture, adorned with lights, creates a cozy atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy local hospitality, explore unique boutiques, and partake in outdoor activities against the backdrop of scenic winter beauty
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.