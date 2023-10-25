Canada Topped A Global List Of Countries People Dream Of Working In & It Beat Out The US
Quebec placed second for most popular region!
If you’ve ever daydreamed of leaving the frosty winters of Canada to work somewhere else — perhaps in sunny Australia or even the U.S. — you’re not alone. But, while Canadians dream of distant lands, it turns out the rest of the world is dreaming about us. Canada is the world's number one dream destination for those seeking employment overseas.
A new study by financial service Givetastic analysed average monthly Google search volumes across 164 countries. Using a keywords explorer tool, they ran searches for terms like "jobs" and "work" in up to 35 languages. Keywords associated with their own country were excluded to ensure accuracy, focussing only on external searches.
So, what were the findings?
The digital compass points north
Canada was found to be the dream work destination for 56 out of 164 countries surveyed. That's over a third of the world yearning for our multiculturalism and employment opportunities. Not to mention Canada's globally acclaimed healthcare and education systems which promise both safety and growth for those looking to start a new chapter.
McGill University.Jiawangkun | Dreamstime
Canada ranked above Germany (13 countries) and Qatar (11 countries), who took second and third place respectively. The data suggests that Canada's progressive policies, multicultural cities, and stunning natural beauty are key factors in this global preference. Other popular options include the UK, Spain, Switzerland, Australia and the USA.
Many people searching for their dream work country came from the US, Mexico, Morocco and dozens of other nations. These searches might be motivated by proximity, historical ties, or a shared language, especially in the case of Mexico and Morocco. For Americans, it's possibly the pull of a familiar yet different culture just north of their border.
Here's a breakdown of the top ten countries:
|1
|Canada
|56
|2
|Germany
|13
|3
|Qatar
|11
|4
|UK
|8
|5
|Switzerland
|7
|5
|Australia
|7
|7
|Spain
|6
|7
|USA
|6
|9
|Malta
|5
|10
|Niger
|4
|10
|Portugal
|4
But, where exactly do they want to go?
While Canada overall is a prime choice for job seekers globally, when you focus on specific cities, Quebec captures significant attention, being the top choice for 28 countries.
The province's economic strength is underpinned by sectors like technology, arts, and finance. Its bilingual nature offers a competitive edge, inviting international businesses and fostering trade relations. Additionally, Quebec has top-tier educational institutions, research centres, and a robust start-up ecosystem. The province's festivals, historical sites, and renowned culinary scene not only enhance its cultural richness but also contribute to a quality of life that many aspire to. All these elements together make Quebec a desirable destination for work and life.
La Grande Roue in Old Montreal during the fall.Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime
The Canadian province is a top work-search destination, only dwarfed by Dubai, which leads with 69 countries.
Dubai's magnetism isn't just in its impressive skyline or luxury lifestyle. Its strategic location bridging East and West, coupled with a tax-free salary system, makes it attractive for professionals. The city's rapid development, offering career advancement in various sectors like finance, hospitality, and tech, plays a role too. Its multicultural environment, promising a mix of tradition with modernity, and extensive expat communities, makes transitioning to life in Dubai easier for many.
Singapore, strategically positioned in Asia, serves as a significant trading hub. Its advanced economy, bolstered by finance and tech sectors, has led to interest from neighbouring countries like Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea.
Times Square in New York.Songquan Deng | Dreamstime
Moscow, in spite of the ongoing tensions with Ukraine, maintains its role as Russia's primary economic centre. The city's diverse industries, from energy to information technology, attract job seekers from close regions, notably Belarus, Georgia, and Estonia.
Rounding out the top 10 emigration destinations are cities recognized for their economic and cultural contributions. Miami acts as a primary conduit to Latin America, especially in the tech sector. Both London and New York stand out due to their prominence in global finance and the breadth of opportunities they offer. Melbourne is known for its stable job market and quality of life. Barcelona's historic significance and Mediterranean trade routes continue to generate interest. Dubrovnik's position in the Adriatic and its growing tourism industry offers opportunities, especially for those in the hospitality sector.
Here's a break down to the top ten more popular regions or cities to emigrate to:
|1
|Dubai
|69
|2
|Quebec
|28
|3
|Singapore (City-state)
|13
|4
|Moscow
|8
|5
|Miami
|4
|5
|London
|4
|5
|New York
|4
|8
|Melbourne
|3
|9
|Barcelona
|2
|9
|Dubrovnik
|2
Canadian dreamin'
While many Canadians might be googling "beaches in Bali" or "cafés in Paris," the world seems to be searching for "jobs in Quebec." Maybe the world is onto something though, after all, there's nothing like the experience of witnessing the Northern Lights, attending a Quebec festival, or just spotting some unusual wildlife in your backyard.
So, before setting your sights abroad, it might be worth noting that for many around the world, the dream is to get in, not go out. After all, who wouldn’t want to share a country with the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Celine Dion? Now, that’s something to daydream about!