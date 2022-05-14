Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

This Laval Restaurant Has A Fortune Tree As Grand & Impressive As Their Tapas Menu

Fortune tree at Resto Got Bui in Laval, Quebec, Right: Various plated dishes at Resto Gon Bui in Laval, Quebec.

Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

Montreal restaurants certainly know what's up, but a quick trip over the bridge to Laval will introduce you to an entirely new roster of must-try spots, including Resto Bar Gōn Būi located in Le Carrefour.

The Laval restaurant opened its doors back in December 2021 and has been a hot spot ever since!

The delish resto "is a new Chinese resto-bar inspired by the lost temples in China," as their Facebook page described. "We created our own new-Asian tapas dishes, inspired by tradition with a playful twist."

Resto Bar Gōn Būi serves up a stellar menu crafted by executive chef, David Chhay, and the best part of it all is that you can enjoy their delectable dishes surrounded by Gōn Būi's majestic fortune tree located right in the centre of the dining room.

The fortune tree in the resto-bar.The fortune tree in the resto-bar.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

During a date night with my momma, we couldn't help but take in the colourful and radiant decor and ambiance, which certainly had us feeling nice and cozy.

The only thing more impressive than the vibrant atmosphere was the food. With an array of dishes to choose from, you won't feel overwhelmed with their simple and classic menu.

I went for a few of their "Night Market" dishes including their bang bang chicken, papaya salad, and fried calamari.

Verdict? Absolutely scrumptious.

Dishes at the resto-bar.Dishes at the resto-bar.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

The popcorn chicken bites were the perfect amount of crispy, and the side sauce matched brilliantly.

As for the calamari, the seasoning was on point. Mixed in which a handful of grilled veggies, the calamari offered an explosive flavour with every bite, and was easily my favourite dish.

Resto Bar Gōn Būi also offers up a "Noodle Bar" menu with choices such as udon with duck eggs paste and bacon, or Dan Dan style noodles with beef and a poached egg. Mmm...

You've also got a sharing menu made up of ribs, Peking duck, salmon, and salted cod fried rice. I had no choice but to go with the rice choice because cod is just an absolute fave fish of mine.

The rice and cod dish.The rice and cod dish.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

The fried rice meshed beautifully together – not to mention the Chinese sausage, which was truly the ingredient that pulled the entire dish together.

While we were beyond stuffed, there was obviously still room for dessert. We opted for the churros, but they weren't just your typical churros.

The churros with strawberries and whipped cream.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

The churros were more fluffy and were garnished with strawberries and whipped cream. Uh, yum!

The dessert offered up a nice crunch on the outside and moist and steamy dough on the inside, making for the ideal dish with which to end our meal.

If you're looking for a spot to not only appease the tummy, but your eyes as well, then Resto Bar Gōn Būi is a must-visit.

Resto Bar Gōn Būi

The resto-bar.

The resto-bar.

Mike Chaar | MTLBlog

Price: 💸

Cuisine: New-Asian tapas

Address: 2133, boul. Le Carrefour, Laval, QC

Menu

