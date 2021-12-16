9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Because It's Basically The End-Of-Year Break
And we deserve it! ✨
Not only is it the weekend again in Montreal, but it feels like things are winding down after another wild year.
The end-of-year break basically starts now — and we deserve it after a long 2021, so find some joyous/relaxing/fun things to do and enjoy the next few days.
Visit The 'Imagine Monet' Exhibit
Price: Starting at $27 for adults
When: December 15 to February 27
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: From the same team that brought you Imagine Van Gogh comes another super cool and immersive art exhibit.
Sip Christmas Cocktails At Miracle Bar
When: Until December 26
Address: 351, place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Only two weekends left to sip Christmas cocktails at everyone's favourite Christmas bar, which looks like a holiday fever dream, so be sure to stop in while you can,
Experience A Holiday Drag Brunch
When: December 19 and 26 with two performances per day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Address: 351, place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If drinks at this cool pop-up weren't enough to get you into the holiday spirit, maybe this amazing brunch drag show will!
Party It Up At 'Noël Dans Le Parc'
Address: Place Émilie-Gamelin, Parc des Compagnons-de-Saint-Laurent and Parc Lahaie
Why You Need To Go: Just when you thought Montrealers couldn't love parks more, this amazing event jam-packed with live performances takes it to a whole new level.
Check Out Riverside's Super Cool (Literally!) New Ice Bar
Price: $60/person for a reservation; Hiverside also accepts walk-ins
When: Thursdays to Saturdays
Where: Riverside Bar, 5020, rue Saint-Ambroise, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The cold will never stop Montrealers from enjoying the things we love, like a night out for drinks. Riverside's transformation into Hiverside, a bar carved from real ice, is the perfect example.
Find Verdun's 'Enchanted Alley'
Caroline Perron | Courtesy of Promenade Wellington
Price:
- Professional shoot: one free photo, $20/additional photo, or packages between $75 and $125
- Visit outside the photoshoot hours: Free
When: Professional photoshoot sessions are weekends between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m
Address: Between bar Palco and Dollarama, 4023, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The only thing better than discovering an enchanted part of the city is adding it to your Insta feed.
Spend Some Time At A Christmas Market
Address: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Place des Arts, Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Markets are a critical part of what makes this city special, but even more so during the holidays.
Try This Fancy New Boozy Brunch Spot
Address: 212, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's new supper club, 212, now serves Sunday brunch so the good times keep rolling straight through to your favourite meal of the week. There are some fancy dishes on offer like eggs benedict with cognac and caviar hollandaise and frittatas dusted with actual gold powder.
Search For Montreal's Champagne Vending Machine
Address: W Hotel, 901, rue du Square-Victoria, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Perfect for when you need a little bubbly on the go.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
