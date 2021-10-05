7 Montreal Cafes Where You Can Actually Get Some Work Done
One of them is even open 24/7!
Whether you've got a big exam to study for or simply cannot handle working from your apartment any longer, these seven Montreal cafes have got you covered.
Sometimes all you need is a little espresso and a change of scenery to finally be productive.
Café Aunja
Address: 1448, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This colourful Persian-style cafe is tucked away on Sherbrooke, away from distractions. You can spend hours here sipping on lattes and being productive.
La Graine Brûlée
Address: 21, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: La Graine Brûléelée is hands down one of the best study spots in Montreal, considering it's open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday (and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday), giving you plenty of time to get your sh*t done.
Crew Collective & Café
Address: 360, rue St-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Crew Collective & Café has a cathedral-style vibe that provides a unique setting to spend your day getting work done.
Tommy Café
Address: 200, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This cafe in Old Montreal has a delicious menu and beautiful decor, which makes it a pleasant place to work.
Milton B
Address: 3498, ave. Park, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're a McGill student, this cafe is conveniently close to campus — in case you need to run to class the second you finish an essay. It's also open 24/7, so this spot has you covered no matter what time of day you choose to be productive.
Café Bazin
Address: 380, ave. Victoria, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Café Bazin is the perfect spot to spend the day doing work because you'll feel like you're sipping coffee in Paris rather than Montreal. A little mental travel helps the day go by faster!
Leaves House Café
Address: 3 locations
- 2051, rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC
- 1800, ave. McGill College, Montreal, QC
-1, Place Ville Marie, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Leaves' coffee is out of this world and is sure to give you the exact boost you need to finally get started on your work.
