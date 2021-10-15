French Coffee Shop Columbus Café Has Opened Its First Montreal Locations
Here's where you can find it.
One of the most popular French coffee shops, Columbus Café, has opened its first cafés in Montreal.
With already three locations around Montreal, Columbus Café is looking to bring its unique and refreshing coffee shop experience to Montrealers.
Columbus Café was founded in 1994 in France and has since opened more than 200 coffee shops in seven countries around the world.
The café earned a reputation for being one of the most ubiquitous coffee shop chains in France. If you've ever been to France, you've probably seen a Columbus Café while walking about.
According to a statement shared with MTL Blog, Columbus Café is "a brand that has taken the best of French and Anglo-Saxon culture, that works with local products and is close to the community."
Get the details below.
Columbus Café Montreal
Where:
- 1370, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
- 1200, av. du Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
- 5101, av. du Parc, Montreal, QC